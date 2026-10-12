Apple Unveils Festive Edition AirPods 5 In India: Price, Sale Date, Availability, EMI And More

Apple is offering its Special Edition AirPods 5 with a Wireless Charging Case in India. The limited-time edition features complimentary festive engraving on the charging case and includes advanced audio capabilities, noise cancellation, translation tools and wireless charging support.

The special edition combines personalised design with Apple's audio and smart features, making it an option for customers looking to purchase wireless earbuds during the festive season. The engraving is available at no additional cost, although the offer is subject to availability.

Key Features

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A key feature of the AirPods 5 is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which Apple says provides up to 1.5 times more noise cancellation than the previous generation. The earbuds also feature redesigned acoustic architecture and next-generation Adaptive EQ, designed to adjust sound output for a richer listening experience.

The open-ear design is intended to provide comfort during extended use, while the force sensor allows users to control playback and adjust volume through swipe gestures.

Live Translation

The earbuds also introduce Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, enabling users to communicate across multiple languages. Integration with Siri provides hands-free access to Apple's voice assistant, allowing users to interact with supported features and manage tasks using voice commands.

Battery Performance

Battery performance is another key feature. Apple lists up to 22 hours of total battery life with the Wireless Charging Case when Active Noise Cancellation is enabled. The charging case supports Qi-certified wireless chargers and Apple Watch chargers, providing users with multiple charging options.

The case also features a built-in speaker that works with Apple's Find My app, helping users locate it if misplaced.

Price

Special Edition AirPods 5 with a Wireless Charging Case will cost Rs 17,900, inclusive of all taxes

Customers purchasing through the official Apple India online store may be eligible for additional payment benefits. These include up to six months of No Cost EMI on eligible cards and instant cashback offers of up to Rs 4,000 on qualifying bank cards. The availability and value of these benefits depend on the applicable payment method and offer terms.

The special edition is available while supplies last. Customers can visit Apple's official India online store to check stock, review eligible payment offers and place orders.

With festive engraving, improved noise cancellation, translation capabilities and wireless charging, Apple is positioning the special edition as a personalised alternative to its standard wireless earbud offerings. However, customers should check the official store for the latest availability and terms before purchasing.

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