ColorOS 17 India Launch: Date, Time, Eligible Devices And More

Oppo is preparing to launch ColorOS 17 in India on October 13. The new operating system, based on Android 17, will introduce changes to the user interface, system performance and artificial intelligence features on compatible devices. The launch will take place at 2:30 PM IST, according to the company's event announcement. The global unveiling is scheduled for the same day. However, users should note that the launch event does not necessarily mean every eligible smartphone will receive the stable update immediately.



ColorOS 17 India Launch Date And Time



Oppo will unveil ColorOS 17 in India on October 13, 2026, at 2:30 PM IST. The company has already introduced the software in China, where it detailed the new design and performance improvements. The upcoming Find X10 series is also expected to be among the first Oppo smartphone lineups in India to run ColorOS 17 out of the box.



ColorOS 17: What Is New?



ColorOS 17 introduces a redesigned interface called Fluid Design, with updated visuals and smoother animations. Oppo has also focused on improving performance, app management and battery efficiency. The software includes upgrades to AI powered features and tools designed to make everyday smartphone tasks easier. However, the availability of individual features may depend on the phone model, region and hardware support.



ALSO READ: Apple Unveils Festive Edition AirPods 5 In India: Price, Sale Date, Availability, EMI And More​



ColorOS 17 Eligible Devices



Oppo has not yet published a complete, confirmed list of smartphones that will receive the stable ColorOS 17 update in India. The ongoing beta programme has included selected models such as the Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini. Selected OnePlus and Realme devices have also appeared in reported beta eligibility lists, but users should check the programme for their specific model and region.



Oppo is expected to provide more clarity on the rollout during or around the launch. Until an official schedule is announced, users should avoid assuming that every phone running ColorOS 16 will receive the new version.



ColorOS 17 brings a fresh software experience for compatible Oppo phones, with a focus on design, performance and AI features. The key detail for existing users will be the stable rollout schedule, which determines when their devices actually receive the update. Users can check their phone's software update section after the launch for availability.



ALSO READ: Amazon Sale 2026: Premium Smartphones Under Rs 80,000

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.