Amazon Sale 2026: Premium Smartphones Under Rs 80,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale includes discounts on smartphones priced below Rs 80,000, with models from Apple, iQOO, Vivo, OnePlus and Samsung among the options. Final prices may vary depending on bank offers, coupons and eligibility for no-cost EMI.

Here are five premium smartphones to consider during the Amazon sale:



Apple iPhone 16



The Apple iPhone 16 is available for Rs 72,249, compared with its listed price of Rs 89,900. The deal price includes a bank offer and an additional Rs 500 coupon for Prime members. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED display and Apple's A18 chip. Its 48-megapixel main camera also makes it an option for buyers who want a premium iPhone experience.



iQOO 15



The iQOO 15 is listed at Rs 76,999, down from Rs 92,999 with the applicable bank offer. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and packs a 7,000mAh battery. The phone is suited to users who prioritise performance, gaming and battery life. Amazon also lists no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on eligible purchases.



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Vivo V80 5G



The Vivo V80 5G, in its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, is available for Rs 69,999, compared with its listed price of Rs 1,11,999. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a 7,200mAh battery and 90W fast charging. Its Zeiss-tuned rear camera system is another feature for buyers who place importance on smartphone photography.



OnePlus 15R



The OnePlus 15R is listed at Rs 63,999, against its listed price of Rs 68,999. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a 165Hz AMOLED display and a 7,400mAh battery with 80W wired charging. The combination could appeal to users looking for a phone focused on smooth performance and long battery life.



Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G



The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G is available for Rs 72,999, compared with its listed price of Rs 1,09,999. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, an Exynos 2500 processor and a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Eligible Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users may also qualify for an additional discount.



A premium smartphone purchase should depend on more than the discount alone. Buyers should compare camera quality, battery life, software support and performance before making a decision. Bank offers and coupon savings may vary by account and payment method, so check the final checkout price and exact variant on Amazon before placing an order.



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