Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best OLED TV Deals From Samsung, Sony, LG And Haier

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 offers discounts on OLED TVs from several popular brands, with screen sizes ranging from 55 inches to 77 inches. OLED technology allows each pixel to produce its own light, delivering deeper blacks and stronger contrast. Prices and additional offers vary by model.

Samsung 77 Inch OLED 4K Smart TV

The Samsung 77 inch OLED 4K Smart TV is listed at Rs 3,95,990 on Amazon, down from its listed MRP of Rs 4,97,800. Its large screen is suited to spacious living rooms and home theatre setups. The OLED panel is designed to deliver deep blacks and high contrast, while its 4K resolution offers detailed picture quality.



Sony Bravia 8 65 Inch OLED TV

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Sony Bravia 8 65 inch 4K OLED TV is available for Rs 2,25,000, compared with its listed MRP of Rs 4,29,900. It features Sony's XR picture processor, Dolby Vision support and a 120Hz panel. These features make it an option for viewers who want detailed visuals for films, streaming and supported games.



LG OLED evo C5 65 Inch TV

The LG OLED evo C5 65 inch TV is listed at Rs 1,73,990 on Amazon, against its listed price of Rs 2,87,590. It features a 4K OLED panel, an Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, making it worth considering for movies and gaming.



ALSO READ: Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Confirmed: Dual Displays, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6



Samsung 65 Inch OLED 4K TV

The Samsung 65 inch OLED 4K TV is listed at Rs 1,39,990, down from Rs 1,89,900. It features a 4K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor. Its screen size may suit buyers who want a premium television without opting for a 77 inch model.

Haier C90E 55 Inch OLED TV

The Haier C90E 55 inch OLED Google TV is listed at Rs 1,34,990 on Amazon, compared with its listed MRP of Rs 2,30,990. It supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ and features a 50W 2.1 channel sound system. Its smaller screen may suit buyers looking for an OLED television for a bedroom or a compact living room.



These deals offer different screen sizes and features for buyers planning a premium TV upgrade. Amazon also lists eligible SBI card discounts, no cost EMI and exchange offers. Check the final checkout price and offer conditions before ordering, as additional savings depend on eligibility and availability.



ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: iPhone, Samsung, Oppo And Poco Deals To Check Out

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.