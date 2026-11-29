A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to abandon its landing approach at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Southern California on Saturday morning. The tremors shook the airport and surrounding communities, prompting air traffic controllers to instruct the approaching aircraft to maintain the flight in the air as a precaution.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) locating its epicentre near Manhattan Beach, beneath Santa Monica Bay, at a depth of approximately 12 to 13 kilometres, reported NDTV.

Air traffic control recordings captured the tense moments when a controller instructed Delta Flight 1972 to abort its landing. "Delta 1972, go around. We're having a big earthquake," the controller told the pilots. The aircraft followed the instructions, climbed away from the runway, maintained altitude and prepared for another approach. Flight-tracking information indicated that the flight experienced a delay of approximately one hour and 13 minutes.

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Footage from an airport livestream showed the camera shaking as the earthquake struck, with car alarms audible in the background. The tremors also caused windows to shatter and ceiling panels to fall inside an airport terminal.

The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response, deploying personnel from all 106 neighbourhood stations to inspect infrastructure and assess possible damage. Officials reported no immediate structural damage or injuries. Mayor Karen Bass said emergency teams were monitoring conditions and urged residents to follow earthquake safety procedures, including dropping, covering and holding on during tremors.

California emergency officials also warned residents about possible aftershocks. At least 19 subsequent tremors were reportedly recorded within 45 minutes, including one measuring magnitude 3.7. The National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat.

Meanwhile, flames observed at Chevron's El Segundo refinery raised concerns, but officials clarified that controlled safety flaring had been activated as a precautionary operational measure, rather than because of confirmed earthquake damage.

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Authorities continued monitoring the situation and urged residents to remain alert.

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