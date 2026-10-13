Hyundai Bayon Launch: Expected Price, Features, Variants, Colours And More

Hyundai is preparing to introduce the 2026 Bayon in India on October 26, 2026, positioning the compact SUV between the Creta and Venue. The Bayon features a distinctive exterior design that sets it apart from conventional compact SUVs.

External Design and crafting

At the front, it gets slim, inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) connected by a gloss-black strip, rectangular headlamps, a sculpted bonnet and a prominent bumper with silver inserts. Chunky body cladding adds to its rugged appearance, while dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars and roof rails enhance its crossover styling.

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At the rear, the SUV features matching LED tail lamps connected visually by a black strip, along with a roof-mounted spoiler, shark-fin antenna and a rugged skid plate.

Interior Design and Space

Inside, the Bayon gets a modern dual-screen dashboard featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin features a dual-tone black-and-white theme, a four-spoke steering wheel, vertically oriented air-conditioning vents and a separate climate-control panel.

Additional conveniences include an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, wireless phone charging, USB Type-C ports and selectable drive modes. A sunroof, rear AC vents and other convenience features may also be offered, depending on the variant.

Installed features

The Bayon's technology package includes a Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) accelerated by NVIDIA, designed to deliver a seamless and intuitive in-car experience. Hyundai Bluelink offers more than 70 connected features, while support for over-the-air updates across up to 19 controllers enables remote software enhancements without requiring a dealership visit.

Equipment highlights include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a generative AI assistant powered by Perplexity AI, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a Bose premium sound system, adaptive cruise control and connected-car technology with over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Engine

Powering the Bayon is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. Transmission options are expected to include a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic, with power delivered to the front wheels.

Safety and Pricing

Safety equipment is expected to include Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The final safety specification will depend on the version offered.

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According to CarDekho, the upcoming model is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings reportedly open for Rs 11,000. Final prices and variant-wise specifications are yet to be confirmed.

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