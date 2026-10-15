Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch On October 27: Expected Price, Specifications And Features

Infinix is expanding its gaming smartphone lineup with the GT 50 Pro, a device designed for users who spend considerable time playing mobile games. The handset is expected to combine a high refresh rate display with a performance focused chipset and specialised cooling technology. Dedicated shoulder controls could also help players manage in game actions more conveniently. While several details have emerged ahead of its debut, some specifications and pricing information are yet to be confirmed for the Indian market.



Infinix GT 50 Pro Expected Specifications



Infinix has confirmed several key specifications ahead of the launch, including a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The company has also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset.



According to Gadgets 360, the display is rated for up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is also reported to support frame rates of up to 144 frames per second in compatible games, although actual performance will depend on the title and its settings.



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Liquid Cooling System And Gaming Features



The GT 50 Pro is expected to feature Infinix's HydroFlow liquid cooling system, designed to manage heat during extended gaming sessions. The reported setup includes a vapour chamber and a micro pump to help transfer heat away from internal components.



The smartphone is also expected to feature pressure sensitive shoulder triggers, allowing players to assign controls to different gaming actions. These features could make the device more appealing to users who prioritise gaming performance.



Battery And Camera Details



According to reports, the GT 50 Pro could pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. Compatibility with the GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0 accessory has also been reported.



Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date And Expected Price



Infinix GT 50 Pro will launch in India on October 27, 2026. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be sold through Flipkart. Black Abyss and Red Blaze are the expected colour options. According to GadgetsNow, the smartphone could be priced at around Rs 40,000 in India. However, Infinix has not officially announced the Indian price, and the final figure will be revealed at launch.



With its high refresh rate display, gaming focused controls and reported liquid cooling system, the Infinix GT 50 Pro could appeal to mobile gaming enthusiasts. Its final price and confirmed India specific specifications will determine how it competes with other performance focused smartphones in the market.



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