iQOO Neo 12 Specifications Confirmed: 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery And More

iQOO has confirmed key specifications of the Neo12 ahead of its expected China launch later this month. The upcoming smartphone will feature a 2K OLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 9,000mAh battery. Pre-orders are already open in China, with the company set to reveal more details at an event on October 14.

Display Details

The iQOO Neo12 will feature a 2K OLED panel supplied by Chinese display maker Visionox. Teaser images show a flat screen with slim, uniform bezels and a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The company has also highlighted a display technology collaboration involving Visionox, iQOO and Tsinghua University.

The panel uses Visionox's p-TSF luminescent technology, which is designed to improve colour reproduction, reduce power consumption and extend display lifespan. Tipster Digital Chat Station has previously claimed that the Neo12 will be the first smartphone to use the fourth-generation version of this material. Its adoption in the Neo12 has not been independently confirmed.

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Although iQOO has confirmed the 185Hz refresh rate, it has not clarified whether it will be available across the system or restricted to supported games. For comparison, the OnePlus 16 supports a 165Hz system-wide refresh rate, which can rise to 185Hz in select games.

Design Teaser

A separate teaser features a red-and-black theme, with the phone partially concealed beneath textured red fabric. The visible portion of the rear panel reveals a black camera module with a large circular element and a vent-like opening. The tagline “Monster Inside” highlights the smartphone's performance-focused positioning.

Performance And Battery

The iQOO Neo12 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, alongside the company's dedicated Q3 gaming chip. It will also feature an Ice-Dome cooling system with an active fan, designed to manage temperatures during intensive gaming sessions.

The smartphone will pack a 9,000mAh battery, up from the 7,500mAh unit in the iQOO Neo11. The older model features a 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a Q2 gaming chip.

iQOO has yet to disclose the Neo12's camera specifications, RAM and storage configurations, charging speeds or water-resistance rating.

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Global And India Launch

According to a report, the iQOO Neo12 could reach select international markets under the iQOO 16R name, potentially retaining the same specifications. A Geekbench listing reportedly associated with the device points to 16GB of RAM, an Adreno 840 GPU and OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. These details remain unconfirmed by iQOO.

The company has not confirmed an India launch, although a tipster has claimed that the handset could arrive in the country. Its predecessor, the Neo11, was not launched in India, leaving the Neo10, introduced in 2025, as the latest Neo-series model available in the market. The Neo10 is currently priced below Rs 45,000.

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