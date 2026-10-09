Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date Revealed, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Infinix has confirmed that the GT 50 Pro will launch in India on October 27. The phone is expected to be the latest addition to Infinix's GT range of gaming smartphones, succeeding the Infinix GT 30 Pro, which launched in India in June last year.

Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the phone's design, colour options and HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system, part of which is visible through the rear panel, as on the global model.

Launch Date And Availability

The Infinix GT 50 Pro will launch in India on October 27. A teaser image shared by the company confirms that the phone will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart.

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The handset has already launched in select global markets, making its debut in April this year.

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Design And Colour Options

Infinix describes the GT 50 Pro's design as Cyber Mecha-inspired, drawing inspiration from the sculpted forms and aerodynamic lines of supercars. The rear panel features a Kevlar-style textured finish on a 2D composite panel. According to the company, this design balances durability with a lightweight feel.

The phone will be available in two colour options: Black Abyss and Red Blaze. Infinix says each colour is paired with a different liquid-cooling accent. The Black Abyss variant features green accents, while the Red Blaze model gets red ones.

HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System

One of the phone's standout features is its HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system, which Infinix describes as India's first implementation of its Explicit Viewport Design. The rear panel features a dedicated window that exposes the liquid-cooling channels. A specialised printing process creates a 3D effect using light and shadow to mimic mechanical pipes.

According to Infinix, the thermal management system combines an in-house flow-channel design with a dual-pump system to support heat dissipation. Rather than concealing the cooling hardware within the phone's body, the company has made it a visible part of the design.

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Gaming Accessories Teased

Infinix has also teased an ecosystem around the upcoming GT 50 Pro, hinting at dedicated gaming-focused accessories. However, the company has not yet confirmed which accessories will be launched alongside the phone.

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