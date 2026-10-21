UPSC Announces Recruitment Results For September; Check Selected Candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finalised recruitment results for 17 selections during September 2026, covering scientific, technical, teaching, engineering and consultant positions across various government departments. The recommended candidates have been informed individually for each post, according to the recruitment results notice published on the UPSC's official website.

The results cover vacancies in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, and the Union Territory of Ladakh. UPSC stated that applications from other candidates were also considered, but they could not be shortlisted for interviews or recommended for appointment.

UPSC Recruitment Results 2026: Posts and Selected Candidates

The 17 recruitment selections cover the following positions:

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Scientist-B (Documents): Six candidates were recommended for the Central Forensic Science Laboratory under the Ministry of Home Affairs, including Ashutosh Sharma, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Sumit, Ankit Tripathi, Vijayant Kumar and Sangita Biswas.

Six candidates were recommended for the Central Forensic Science Laboratory under the Ministry of Home Affairs, including Ashutosh Sharma, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Sumit, Ankit Tripathi, Vijayant Kumar and Sangita Biswas. Assistant Director Grade-I (IEDS): Recommendations were issued for Chemical, Food, Hosiery, Leather and Footwear, and Metal Finishing specialisations under the MSME ministry. The lists include 11 candidates for Chemical, 17 for Food, 11 for Hosiery, 10 for Leather and Footwear, and two for Metal Finishing.

Recommendations were issued for Chemical, Food, Hosiery, Leather and Footwear, and Metal Finishing specialisations under the MSME ministry. The lists include 11 candidates for Chemical, 17 for Food, 11 for Hosiery, 10 for Leather and Footwear, and two for Metal Finishing. Assistant Director Grade-II (IEDS): The commission recommended three candidates for Chemical, four for Food, three for Hosiery and one for Leather and Footwear.

The commission recommended three candidates for Chemical, four for Food, three for Hosiery and one for Leather and Footwear. Assistant Professor (History): Navaneeth Krishnan S and Uthara K were recommended for Jawahar Lal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Navaneeth Krishnan S and Uthara K were recommended for Jawahar Lal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Lecturer positions: Eight candidates were recommended for Zoology and 14 for Urdu under the Ladakh School Education Department.

Eight candidates were recommended for Zoology and 14 for Urdu under the Ladakh School Education Department. Associate Professor positions: The recruitment results covered Electrical Engineering (Energy System) and Civil Engineering (Environmental Engineering) at the College of Military Engineering, Pune.

The recruitment results covered Electrical Engineering (Energy System) and Civil Engineering (Environmental Engineering) at the College of Military Engineering, Pune. Consultant positions: The finalised recruitment results also included Consultant Biochemistry and Consultant Forensic Specialist posts under Ladakh's Department of Health and Medical Education.

Check List Of Selected Candidates HERE

Reservation-Related Vacancies

The notice records instances where no candidate was found suitable for certain reserved posts. These include vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in the Scientist-B, Assistant Director Grade-I (Hosiery) and Assistant Director Grade-II (Leather and Footwear) selections.

ALSO READ: eMudhra Shares Crash 20% After Browsers Move To Distrust Some Of Its Global TLS Certificates

Other recruitment results involved posts reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The results were signed by Mohd. Mehtab, Deputy Director, UPSC. Candidates should refer to the official commission document for the complete lists of names, roll numbers and recruitment details.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.