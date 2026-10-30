Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Grosses Over Rs 17 Crore In Pre-Release Ticket Sales

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has recorded strong advance booking numbers ahead of its theatrical release on November 5. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has grossed over Rs 17 crore in advance ticket sales, including blocked seats, for its opening day across India.

The film has continued to gain momentum at the box office, with opening-day advance bookings picking up ahead of its release.

Ramayana Advance Booking

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Ramayana has recorded an India-tracked advance booking gross of Rs 17.67 crore, including blocked seats, with around 3.52 lakh tickets sold across 7,278 shows as of Friday, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Excluding blocked seats, the film's advance booking collection stands at Rs 14.75 crore. It has registered 24 housefull shows, including seven fully sold-out shows. Overall theatre occupancy for Day 1 stands at 21%.

Hindi markets are leading the demand, while bookings for the Kannada and Telugu versions are also gaining traction, Sacnilk reported.

The Hindi version remains the biggest contributor to advance sales, accounting for Rs 14.56 crore, or 82% of the total gross. The Kannada version follows with Rs 2.39 crore (14%), while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 64.40 lakh (4%). The Tamil version has added Rs 7.49 lakh.

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Ramayana Overseas Advance Booking

Ramayana has earned $2.58 million in international advance bookings, an increase of $391,700 from the previous day, according to Sacnilk.

North America leads overseas advance sales with $1.91 million, followed by the UK and Ireland at $268,800 and Australia and New Zealand at $248,300. Germany has contributed $86,400, while other international markets have accounted for $62,800.

About The Film

Ramayana Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

The two-part film, reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, is produced by Monster Mind Creations and Prime Focus Studios, with Dharma Productions and Sony Pictures Networks handling distribution.

The first instalment of the planned saga follows the early life and trials of Prince Rama, the righteous heir to the throne of Ayodhya.

The film will release in theatres on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Advance Bookings: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Sees Strong Opening Day Pre-Sales Before Release

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