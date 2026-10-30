'Society Not Prepared': Microsoft's Exit Offer Sparks Debate On Consequence Of 'Endless Race' Against AI

Microsoft's reported voluntary exit offer for around 60,000 employees, including in India, has sparked a wider discussion on Reddit about job security and the future of work. The discussion gained attention on a post made by an IT professional, who noted that people seem to be “trapped” in an endless upskilling cycle.

“Every new technology demands that we learn something new, reinvent ourselves, and remain relevant. But there is a hard human limit to continuous learning, especially when we have families, responsibilities, and a life beyond work…,” the Reddit user shared.

The user pointed out that it is not possible for humans to indefinitely compete with AI.

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“The reported Microsoft workforce reduction of around 60,000 employees, whether directly or indirectly driven by the broader shift toward AI and operational efficiency, is a sobering reminder of how rapidly the rules of the IT industry are changing….,” the post read, adding that the AI-led disruption will soon also hit white collar jobs.

Noting a structural issue with the current system, the user warned that with the ongoing imbalance, societies are set to face difficult economic and demographic adjustments soon.

“We are creating a world where more people compete for fewer secure jobs, while technology enables organisations to produce more with fewer human workers. If this imbalance continues, societies will face difficult economic and demographic adjustments well into the next century…,” the post read.

The Reddit user argued that the bigger question is not how frequently employees need to upgrade their skills, but whether the current economic system can sustain itself as automation becomes more capable.

“The ultimate goal of technological progress should not be to force humans into an endless race against machines. It should be to create a world where technology works for humanity…,” the user concluded the post.

The viral post has deeply resonated with fellow Redditors, relieving hundreds of upvotes and comments.

One user agreed with the post, noting that the imbalance is happening as the current economic system is designed on “increasing profit margins and endless consumption.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another said: "True….infinite growth on a planet with finite resources and long regeneration/renewal rate of those resources is just not realistic.”

Other users also noted similar concerns, noting that the “problem is that there is no end to human greed.”

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“Late stage capitalism is the word….,” another comment read.

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