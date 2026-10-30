PB Fintech Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 43% To Rs 193 Crore; Insurance Premium Jumps 38%

Policybazaar-parent PB Fintech reported a 42.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 193 crore for Q2FY27, compared with Rs 135 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose 34% to Rs 2,278 crore from Rs 1,698 crore a year earlier. Operating revenue increased 35% to Rs 2,178 crore.

The company's total insurance premium grew 38% year on year to Rs 9,385 crore during the quarter, led by a 42% increase in new protection premium, which includes health and term insurance.

Total lending disbursals stood at Rs 4,739 crore. Core lending disbursals increased 22% year on year to Rs 2,791 crore.

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PB Fintech said revenue from its core insurance business increased 42% year on year, while core credit revenue rose 19% to Rs 125 crore.

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