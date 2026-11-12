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Punjab Elections 2027: AAP Names 31 Candidates. Check Full List Here

The party has announced candidates for 31 constituencies, including Amritsar North, Jalandhar Central, Kharar and Adampur.

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Punjab Elections 2027: AAP Names 31 Candidates. Check Full List Here
PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The list, dated November 12, 2026, includes candidates for constituencies across the state, including Sujanpur, Amritsar North, Jalandhar Central, Kharar, Pathankot and Adampur.

The announcement was made by the party through an official statement signed by Pankaj Kr. Gupta, who is also the National Secretary.

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The candidates have been named for 31 Assembly constituencies, with representation across different parts of Punjab.

Other candidates include Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur and Vaninder Kaur Loomba from Shutrana.

Here is the complete constituency-wise list of candidates announced by AAP.

AAP's Full List Of 31 Candidates For Punjab Assembly Elections 2027

No.

Assembly Constituency

Candidate

1

Sujanpur

Swaran S Salaria

2

Pathankot

Rohit Syal

3

Gurdaspur

Raman Bahl

4

Dina Nagar

Shamsher Singh

5

Qadian

Guriqbal Singh Mahal

6

Fatehgarh Churian

Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa (Joban Randhawa)

7

Raja Sansi

Sonia Mann

8

Majitha

Talbir Singh Gill

9

Amritsar North

Karamjit Singh Rintu

10

Patti

Jaskanwar Singh Gill (Jassa Patti)

11

Bholath

Adv. Harsimran Singh

12

Kapurthala

Davinder Pal Singh Ranga

13

Phagwara

Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal

14

Phillaur

Harjot Kaur Lohtia

15

Shahkot

Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur

16

Jalandhar Central

Nitin Kohli

17

Jalandhar North

Vaneet Dhir

18

Jalandhar Cantt

Deepak Bali

19

Adampur

Pawan Kumar Tinu

20

Mukerian

Sarabjot Singh Saabi

21

Nawan Shahr

Robby Kang

22

Chamkaur Sahib

Jasvir Singh Garhi

23

Kharar

Parminder Singh Goldy

24

Dakha

Dr. KNS Kang

25

Jagraon

Saravjit Kaur Manuke

26

Abohar

Dr. Suhani Doda

27

Balluana

Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir

28

Lambi

Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian

29

Bathinda Rural

Gopal Singh

30

Barnala

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

31

Shutrana

Vaninder Kaur Loomba

ALSO READ: Punjab Wrestler Shot Dead While Bursting Firecrackers On Diwali In Kapurthala

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