Punjab Elections 2027: AAP Names 31 Candidates. Check Full List Here

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
The list, dated November 12, 2026, includes candidates for constituencies across the state, including Sujanpur, Amritsar North, Jalandhar Central, Kharar, Pathankot and Adampur.
The announcement was made by the party through an official statement signed by Pankaj Kr. Gupta, who is also the National Secretary.
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The candidates have been named for 31 Assembly constituencies, with representation across different parts of Punjab.
Other candidates include Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur and Vaninder Kaur Loomba from Shutrana.
Here is the complete constituency-wise list of candidates announced by AAP.
AAP's Full List Of 31 Candidates For Punjab Assembly Elections 2027
No.
Assembly Constituency
Candidate
1
Sujanpur
Swaran S Salaria
2
Pathankot
Rohit Syal
3
Gurdaspur
Raman Bahl
4
Dina Nagar
Shamsher Singh
5
Qadian
Guriqbal Singh Mahal
6
Fatehgarh Churian
Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa (Joban Randhawa)
7
Raja Sansi
Sonia Mann
8
Majitha
Talbir Singh Gill
9
Amritsar North
Karamjit Singh Rintu
10
Patti
Jaskanwar Singh Gill (Jassa Patti)
11
Bholath
Adv. Harsimran Singh
12
Kapurthala
Davinder Pal Singh Ranga
13
Phagwara
Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal
14
Phillaur
Harjot Kaur Lohtia
15
Shahkot
Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur
16
Jalandhar Central
Nitin Kohli
17
Jalandhar North
Vaneet Dhir
18
Jalandhar Cantt
Deepak Bali
19
Adampur
Pawan Kumar Tinu
20
Mukerian
Sarabjot Singh Saabi
21
Nawan Shahr
Robby Kang
22
Chamkaur Sahib
Jasvir Singh Garhi
23
Kharar
Parminder Singh Goldy
24
Dakha
Dr. KNS Kang
25
Jagraon
Saravjit Kaur Manuke
26
Abohar
Dr. Suhani Doda
27
Balluana
Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir
28
Lambi
Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian
29
Bathinda Rural
Gopal Singh
30
Barnala
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
31
Shutrana
Vaninder Kaur Loomba
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