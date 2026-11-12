Punjab Elections 2027: AAP Names 31 Candidates. Check Full List Here

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The list, dated November 12, 2026, includes candidates for constituencies across the state, including Sujanpur, Amritsar North, Jalandhar Central, Kharar, Pathankot and Adampur.

The announcement was made by the party through an official statement signed by Pankaj Kr. Gupta, who is also the National Secretary.

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The candidates have been named for 31 Assembly constituencies, with representation across different parts of Punjab.

Other candidates include Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur and Vaninder Kaur Loomba from Shutrana.

Here is the complete constituency-wise list of candidates announced by AAP.

AAP's Full List Of 31 Candidates For Punjab Assembly Elections 2027

No. Assembly Constituency Candidate 1 Sujanpur Swaran S Salaria 2 Pathankot Rohit Syal 3 Gurdaspur Raman Bahl 4 Dina Nagar Shamsher Singh 5 Qadian Guriqbal Singh Mahal 6 Fatehgarh Churian Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa (Joban Randhawa) 7 Raja Sansi Sonia Mann 8 Majitha Talbir Singh Gill 9 Amritsar North Karamjit Singh Rintu 10 Patti Jaskanwar Singh Gill (Jassa Patti) 11 Bholath Adv. Harsimran Singh 12 Kapurthala Davinder Pal Singh Ranga 13 Phagwara Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal 14 Phillaur Harjot Kaur Lohtia 15 Shahkot Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur 16 Jalandhar Central Nitin Kohli 17 Jalandhar North Vaneet Dhir 18 Jalandhar Cantt Deepak Bali 19 Adampur Pawan Kumar Tinu 20 Mukerian Sarabjot Singh Saabi 21 Nawan Shahr Robby Kang 22 Chamkaur Sahib Jasvir Singh Garhi 23 Kharar Parminder Singh Goldy 24 Dakha Dr. KNS Kang 25 Jagraon Saravjit Kaur Manuke 26 Abohar Dr. Suhani Doda 27 Balluana Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir 28 Lambi Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian 29 Bathinda Rural Gopal Singh 30 Barnala Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer 31 Shutrana Vaninder Kaur Loomba

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