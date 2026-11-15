Spain vs England Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Spain will host England in a UEFA Nations League League A Group A3 encounter on Sunday, November 15. The match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain head into the fixture at the top of Group A3, having won all five of their matches so far.

England, meanwhile, are second with 12 points and will look to close the three-point gap with a victory. Both teams have already secured their places in the quarter-finals.

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Spain had beaten England 3-2 in their previous meeting at Wembley in September.

Spain vs England: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain and England will be played on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Spain vs England: Time

The Spain vs England UEFA Nations League match will kick off at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, November 16.

Spain vs England: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match between Spain and England will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Spain vs England: Likely Lineups

Spain Predicted XI: Unai Simon; Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Dani Olmo, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena.

England Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Spain vs England UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Spain vs England UEFA Nations League match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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