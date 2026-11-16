Nvidia Shares Primed To Steady As Investors Eye Jensen Huang's Comeback Report

Nvidia Corp. shares may be poised for some relief after the Financial Times reported Jensen Huang is discussing a possible comeback to the chipmaker.

Shares were little changed in early trading on Robinhood, after a perpetual futures contract on Hyperliquid blockchain referencing Nvidia's share price rose more than 3% Sunday. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced nearly 0.9% before erasing gains and falling.

Nvidia's stock is coming off its worst week since April 2025, after Huang's admission of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and quick ouster from the company. The scandal at the tech bellwether has added a new layer of worry for investors already doubting the artificial intelligence boom's longevity.

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Huang's track record is “exceptional,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “The prospect of his return would restore a degree of clarity around future supply commitments — many of which were based on his personal handshake agreements that could otherwise have been at risk.”

Huang has already been discussing the idea of returning, with backing from several Silicon Valley allies, according to the Financial Times report. Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management are among those that have urged Nvidia's board to reconsider, along with Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk.

A website called Stand with Jensen has attracted more than 164,000 names of people saying they support Huang, including Nvidia employees and shareholders. An open letter to the board on the website argues he should return to the company pending an independent investigation.

Prospects for an actual return by Huang remain uncertain, however. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is urging the company to make a “dramatic” leadership shakeup, and come clean about its compliance with export controls on its prized AI chips.

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Nvidia shares are down 32% from their October all-time high, with the Huang controversy adding to broader concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom. The company is due to report quarterly earnings Tuesday, which should give investors insight into the outlook for demand.

“A return by Jensen Huang would likely support a relief rally in Nvidia shares and help stabilize sentiment toward the broader AI trade,” said Hugh Lam, an investment strategist at Betashares. “The sustainability of any rally would depend on the company's fundamentals.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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