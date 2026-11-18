IndiGo has cancelled all flights to and from four cities in Saudi Arabia until November 30, 2026, amid the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom.

The cancellations apply to flights operating to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam.

In a travel advisory posted on X, the airline said that affected customers are being informed through the contact details provided at the time of booking.

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IndiGo added that it remains committed to keeping passengers updated and providing the necessary assistance during this period.

The airline said it is closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation. It also reiterated that the safety and security of its customers and crew remain its highest priority.



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