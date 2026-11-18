The investigation into last year's Air India crash, which claimed 260 lives, has reached its final stage, the Indian government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

"We are at the fag end (of the investigation)," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition by the father of ​the flight's captain, Sumeet Sabharwal, seeking a separate independent investigation into ​the accident.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that investigators were nearing the completion of the probe into the June 12, 2025, crash.

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He requested an adjournment of two to three weeks in a petition filed by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of the aircraft's captain, Sumeet Sabharwal, who is seeking an independent investigation into the accident.

Mehta asked the court to adjourn the case for ⁠two to three weeks. "We have to follow global protocols. There is no ​reason why we should delay deliberately," he said.



The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad for London. The accident killed 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 people on the ground, taking the total death toll to 260.

Preliminary Report Points To Fuel Switches

A preliminary report released in July 2025 found that the aircraft's engine fuel-control switches had moved from the "run" to the "cutoff" position seconds after take-off. This cut off the fuel supply to both engines. However, the report did not establish why the switches had moved.



The report also stated that one pilot was heard asking the other why the fuel had been cut off, while the other pilot denied doing so. Investigators did not identify which pilot made either remark.



The findings have drawn scrutiny from the family of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal. His father, Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, has criticised the investigation, alleging that officials from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) implied during a visit to his home that his son had cut off the fuel supply to the aircraft's engines.

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In July 2026, the AAIB told the court that it had prepared a transcript of the cockpit voice recorder and conducted a psychological autopsy as part of its investigation.



At the time, the agency said it expected to prepare a draft final report around October. The draft was then expected to be circulated to participating countries for comments before the report was finalised and published.

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