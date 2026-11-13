Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Marry In Greece With A Self-Respect Marriage: What It Means

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. Pictures from their big day spread like wildfire on social media. From their outfits to decor, everything looked picture-perfect.

It wasn't just the stunning location or star-studded celebrations that caught attention. The couple's wedding ceremony followed the Self-Respect Marriage tradition.

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A picture of Anirudh tying a chain around Kavya's neck sparked curiosity online, with many wondering why the couple had chosen this form of marriage.

DMK leader T R B Rajaa later confirmed that Anirudh and Kavya had opted for a Self-Respect Marriage.

What Is A Self-Respect Marriage?

A Self-Respect Marriage, or Suyamariyathai Thirumanam, is a form of marriage that emerged from the Self-Respect Movement founded by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu.

The movement challenged caste hierarchy, social inequality and the traditional role of religious priests in marriage ceremonies.

The practice was legally recognised in Tamil Nadu through Section 7-A of the Hindu Marriage Act, inserted by the Tamil Nadu amendment of 1967.

Under this provision, a Hindu couple can solemnise the marriage without a priest or traditional rituals such as saptapadi (seven steps around the sacred fire). The couple can declare that they accept each other as husband and wife, exchange garlands or rings, or tie a thali, in the presence of relatives, friends or others. High Court of Tripura

What makes it different?

No priest is mandatory: The marriage does not require a priest to conduct the ceremony.

No elaborate rituals: Traditional ceremonies such as saptapadi are not required under Section 7-A.

Mutual declaration: The couple can declare each other husband and wife in a language they understand.

Simple ceremony: Exchange of garlands, rings or tying of a thali can form part of the solemnisation.

Focus on equality: The movement sought to challenge caste-based and patriarchal practices associated with conventional marriage ceremonies.

The Supreme Court has also clarified that a Self-Respect Marriage does not require a public declaration in every circumstance, reported Live Law. It recognised the validity of such marriages under Tamil Nadu's Section 7-A framework.

How Did Anirudh And Kavya's Wedding Follow The Tradition?

According to T R B Rajaa, Anirudh and Kavya exchanged garlands and chains during the ceremony and were blessed by their family and friends.

Rajinikanth handed a chain to Kavya, while MK Stalin handed one to Anirudh, after which the bride and groom exchanged chains.

Anirudh and Kavya's wedding reception will take place on November 21 in Chennai.

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