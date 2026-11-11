Rajinikanth In Attendance As Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander Wedding Pics Go Viral

Superstar Rajinikanth was among the prominent guests at music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran's wedding in Greece.

Pictures from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the star-studded celebrations.

One of the photographs features the newlyweds posing with Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

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Also seen in the picture are Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, his wife Kavery Maran and members of Anirudh's family.

The wedding took place on Wednesday, November 11, following celebrations that began a day earlier. Several personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics and business were part of the intimate destination wedding.

Anirudh also shared a picture from the celebrations on Instagram. The composer posted a photograph with Kavya and captioned it, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11"

The couple opted for coordinated pastel outfits for their big day. Anirudh wore an ivory kurta with a matching veshti, paired with a long jacket featuring intricate embroidery.

SRH Shares Heartfelt Wedding Wish For Kavya Maran And Anirudh

Sunrisers Hyderabad also joined in the celebrations, sharing a picture from the wedding ceremony and congratulating the newlyweds.

"Wishing Kaviya and Anirudh all the happiness and love as they begin this new journey together!" SRH wrote on X.

Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as an Executive Director at Sun TV Network. She is also associated with the Indian Premier League as the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and is often seen cheering for the franchise during matches.

Anirudh, meanwhile, is one of the most popular music composers in the Indian film industry, particularly known for his work in Tamil cinema. His film credits include Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi and Coolie.

Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander Wedding: Chennai Reception On November 21

Following their Greece wedding, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

The reception date was confirmed through a post shared by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, had met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations.

According to several reports, the guest list for the reception is expected to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several chief ministers and prominent personalities from the film industry.

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Given Kavya's association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the celebrations could also see guests from the cricketing fraternity. Cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, among others, are expected to attend.

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