Kavya Maran-Anirudh Wedding: SRH's Adorable Post For Newlyweds Steals The Show

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander have tied the knot in a destination wedding in Greece.

The couple got married on Wednesday, November 11, in a star-studded ceremony attended by family members and guests from the entertainment and other industries.

The newlyweds opted for coordinated pastel outfits for their wedding. Anirudh wore an ivory kurta with a matching veshti, paired with a long jacket featuring intricate embroidery.

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Kavya, meanwhile, chose a blush-pink lehenga with detailed embroidery and sequin work. She completed the look with a matching blouse, statement choker and earrings.

The couple looked elegant together in their coordinated outfits.

Sharing a picture from the wedding on Instagram, Anirudh wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11"

Sunrisers Hyderabad also shared a picture from the wedding ceremony and congratulated the couple.

"Wishing Kaviya and Anirudh all the happiness and love as they begin this new journey together!," SRH Wrote on X.

The wedding celebrations took place in Greece on November 10 and 11.

Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander Wedding: Chennai Reception On November 21

Following their Greece wedding, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

The reception date was confirmed through a post shared by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, had met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations.

According to several reports, the guest list for the reception is expected to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several chief ministers and prominent personalities from the film industry.

Given Kavya's association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the celebrations could also see guests from the cricketing fraternity. Cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, among others, are expected to attend.

Who Is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as an Executive Director at Sun TV Network. She is also associated with the Indian Premier League as the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

She is frequently seen supporting the Hyderabad-based franchise during IPL matches and has become a familiar face among cricket fans.

Who Is Anirudh Ravichander?

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Anirudh Ravichander is one of the popular music composers in the Indian film industry, particularly known for his work in Tamil cinema.

Over the years, he has composed music for several major films, including Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi and Coolie.

His work across films has earned him a strong following, with several of his soundtracks and songs becoming popular among audiences.

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