Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Are Married: First Wedding Photos Out — Check Here

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran have tied the knot in Greece. The couple got married in a private destination wedding on Wednesday, November 11.

Anirudh shared their first picture as newlyweds on Instagram and wrote, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11.”

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Wedding Celebrations

The celebrations began with a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony in Greece on November 10. The private event was attended by family members and a select group of guests. Rajinikanth, his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin were among those who travelled to Greece for the event.

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Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh's uncle, was spotted at the airport with his family ahead of the ceremony. MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin were also seen travelling to Greece.

Anirudh-Kavya Chennai Reception

The families are scheduled to host a reception in Chennai on November 21. The date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office after Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the event.

The reception is expected to bring together personalities from cinema, politics, business and cricket. Reports have mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Ajith Kumar and Allu Arjun among the invitees. The complete guest list has not been officially announced.

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Anirudh And Kavya's Careers

Anirudh rose to fame with Why This Kolaveri Di, which featured Dhanush. He later composed music for films such as Kaththi, Petta, Master, Vikram, Jailer, Leo, Vettaiyan and Coolie. His recent work includes Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Kavya Maran is associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sun TV Network. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and has been involved in the family's media and sports businesses. She completed her MBA at Warwick Business School in the UK.

Anirudh-Kavya Wedding Rumours

Rumours about Anirudh and Kavya's relationship had circulated for several years. In June 2025, Anirudh addressed marriage speculation on social media and asked people to stop spreading rumours.

The speculation returned in 2026 after Anirudh's uncle and actor Y Gee Mahendra spoke about his nephew's marriage in an interview with KPTV. He congratulated Anirudh and said he had been told that the wedding was certain.

The couple had largely kept their relationship private before making their wedding celebrations public.

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