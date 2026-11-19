India has eased age limits on ships operating in its waters, allowing oil tankers more than 20 years old to call at its ports.

The move gives shipowners access to more vessels as tight freight markets drive up transport costs for India, a major importer of crude, liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas. It marks a retreat from age restrictions introduced earlier this year, as New Delhi seeks to expand its domestic fleet and reduce reliance on foreign carriers.

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration replaced hard age limits with a mechanism allowing oil tankers older than 20 years to seek exemptions on a case-by-case basis, according to an order dated Nov. 18. It also scrapped a March 2029 deadline for existing ships to comply with the age limits. The changes cover Indian-flagged vessels as well as foreign ships requiring licenses to operate in the country.

Gas and chemical carriers that are more than 25-years-old can also apply for exemptions. A five-member technical committee of maritime officials will assess applications and make recommendations to the regulator, which can accept, reject or modify them.

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A tanker shortage triggered by the US-Iran war has pushed major shipowners to acquire older vessels to keep oil moving as freight rates soar and available ships dwindle. The lucrative trade in hauling Middle Eastern crude has even drawn in former dark-fleet vessels, which tend to be significantly older. The US has also allowed some previously sanctioned supertankers to enter the region to load crude.

India had tightened the rules in January, setting maximum operating ages for different categories of ships and requiring vessels exceeding those limits to exit service by March 2029. The earlier framework allowed a potential two-year extension subject to additional compliance requirements.

The changes also ease requirements for registering vessels under the Indian flag. Ships less than 15 years old can now register without the earlier condition that they be classified by a member of the International Association of Classification Societies. Tankers between 15 and 20 years old can be registered subject to specified conditions, while those older than 20 years will require regulatory assessment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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