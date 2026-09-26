ATM Charges Waived During Bank Strike: What SBI, PNB And Other Public Sector Bank Customers Get

Public sector bank customers can withdraw cash from ATMs beyond their usual monthly free limit without paying extra charges during the three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30. Several lenders, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Indian Bank, have announced the waiver to ensure customers can access cash while branch services are disrupted.

The waiver will allow customers to use ATMs, including those of other banks, without incurring additional charges for exceeding their monthly free withdrawal limit during the strike period.

Bank of Baroda said on X that transaction charges would not apply "at any bank's ATM across India" over the three-day window.

Ordinarily, RBI rules cap free monthly ATM use at five withdrawals from a customer's own bank and three from other banks' machines in six large metros, rising to five elsewhere; anything beyond that draws a fee.

The temporary waiver suspends that cap specifically to cushion the impact of the strike.

The relief comes as the United Forum of Bank Unions, representing roughly 90% of the banking workforce, prepares to strike for three days from September 28 over a long-pending demand for a five-day banking week, among other issues, a stoppage that coincides with the sector's half-yearly account closing. Regional rural banks are also joining in.

ALSO READ: Cooperative Banks To Stay Open During Sept 28-30 Bank Strike; Services To Continue As Usual

To soften the blow, the government has directed public sector banks to open on Sunday, September 27, giving customers an extra working day beforehand.

Several lenders have advised customers to finish essential banking early.

SBI urged account-holders to rely on ATMs, YONO and other digital channels "wherever possible", while Bank of India asked customers to use its "24X7 digital channels" for the duration.

Karnataka Bank, an old-generation private lender, said branch operations could be hit though the scale of disruption was not quantifiable.

Newer private banks — ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank — are expeced to function normally throughout.

The Finance Ministry has appealed to unions to call off the strike, arguing that most of their demands have already been substantially met.

ALSO READ: SBI Branches To Remain Open On Sunday In View Of 3-Day Bank Strike

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