SBI Branches To Remain Open On Sunday In View Of 3-Day Bank Strike

Amidst the three-day bank staff strike across India, SBI has eased services for its customers by announcing Sunday, September 27, 2026, as a working day. The circular has been issued through electronic messages to the registered numbers of bank customers.

The statement reads, "Dear Customer, For your convenience, SBI branches will remain open on Sunday, 27 September 2026. Please visit any branch for your banking needs."

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The directive was issued after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called a weekday strike following an inconclusive meeting with the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner. The failed conciliation came just one day after the Finance Ministry urged bank workers to call off the protest and pursue their demands through talks.

The government has decided that Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will remain operational on Sunday to reduce the disruption and inconvenience to citizens during the strike. The RBI has also sanctioned Sunday operations for all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked units, and currency chests.

To mitigate the impact of the upcoming bank strike, the Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday that central government employees will be paid their September salaries and pensions in advance.

The demands made by UFBU, which claims to represent roughly 90% of bank workers, have been pending since 2023; the union continues its campaign for a five-day banking week. as per Hindustan Times.

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Around 10,000 staff across 905 public sector bank branches joined the September 11 strike, disrupting an estimated Rs 2,500 crore in financial transactions. Unions have threatened to launch an indefinite nationwide bank strike on October 26 if their demands are not met, threatening widespread disruptions to financial services across India.

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