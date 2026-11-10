Why Couple Earning Rs 7.2 Lakh A Month Is Saying No To A Rs 4 Crore Bengaluru Home

For many young professionals in India's metropolitan cities, owning a home is turning into a complicated financial calculation rather than an obvious milestone. A discussion on Reddit has illustrated this dilemma through the experience of a Bengaluru-based couple who are struggling to reconcile their combined earnings with the city's expensive housing market.

The two software engineers, both 30, described their concerns on a Reddit forum. Their post has sparked conversations about whether buying property remains a realistic aspiration for salaried professionals, particularly when the decision involves substantial debt and decades of financial commitments.

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The couple's combined monthly income after tax stands at Rs 7.2 lakh, placing them in a relatively strong earning bracket. Their property search centred on East Bengaluru, where they considered spacious three-bedroom homes in high-end gated developments. The properties they shortlisted came with price tags of Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore.

“We genuinely want to settle in Bangalore long-term. Our careers are here, we like the city, and we see ourselves raising kids here (planning in 3–5 years). But looking at the real estate prices right now, we are torn between buying peace of mind vs walking into a massive golden-handcuffs EMI trap,” the husband wrote.

The financial implications soon became difficult to overlook. Funding the purchase would require the couple to withdraw their accumulated Rs 1 crore from equity mutual funds, leaving little of that investment portfolio intact.

The money would go towards the initial payment, registration expenses and furnishing the property. They would also need a housing loan of up to Rs 3 crore, pushing the estimated monthly EMI to Rs 2.2 lakh-Rs 2.65 lakh.

Buying a house did not appear worth the financial strain, leading the couple to abandon the idea for the time being. They decided to continue renting at Rs 70,000 per month, preserving their investment holdings and retaining greater financial flexibility.

“Both our salaries come from tech. With AI restructuring, layoffs, and hiring slowdowns, assuming both of us will steadily pull in Rs 7L+ every month for the next 15-20 years feels overly optimistic. If one of us faces a career break, layoff, or burnout, an EMI of ~Rs 2L–2.65L suddenly feels suffocating,” the post read.

The viral thread has resonated deeply with high-earning urban professionals who increasingly question the traditional wisdom of buying property at any cost.

“At this point, I would advise the couple to not even think about buying anything. Save your money enough, reduce your discretionary spends, and move out of this rat race,” remarked one user.

“So with even 7.5 lakh per month salary, if people are hesitant to buy a 3 BHK in a city they work, who tf are these projects priced for?? We are living in an absolute dystopian nightmare. For a primary need of a human, like a residence,” said a person.

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