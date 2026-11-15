Corporate Actions This Week: Powergrid, Medi Assist Healthcare, Ashok Leyland, Manappuram Finance, Check Full List Here

As many as 29 corporate actions have record dates in the week of November 16-20, 2026. BN Agrochem opens the week with a stock split, while Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd. closes it with a share buyback record date. Wednesday is the busiest day on the calendar, with three actions scheduled.

Out of 29, as many as 23 companies have interim dividend record dates in this with nine falling on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand (India), which has a Thursday record date, has the highest disclosed interim dividend on the schedule at Rs 20 per share.

The schedule gives no payout amounts for those four companies or for Page Industries. Here is the full list of corporate actions this week.

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Stock Split

BN Agrochem Ltd has set Monday, November 16, as the record date for its stock split. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Two InvIT Income Distributions

POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust has set Tuesday, November 17, as the record date for its income distribution. Capital Infra Trust's income distribution record date follows on Wednesday, November 18.

Amalgamation and Rights Issue

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd has set November 18 as the record date for its amalgamation. Ironwood Education Ltd has set the same date to determine which shareholders are eligible for its equity rights issue.

Share Buyback

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd. has set Friday, November 20, as the record date for its share buyback. The date determines which shareholders are eligible to participate in the buyback.

Dividends

Company Name Purpose Record Date ASM Technologies Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 16-Nov-26 Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 16-Nov-26 Indag Rubber Ltd.. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000 16-Nov-26 Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 16-Nov-26 EAAA India Alternatives Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 17-Nov-26 MRF Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 17-Nov-26 Nile Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 17-Nov-26 Power Finance Corporation Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.1000 17-Nov-26 AK Capital Services Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000 18-Nov-26 ARCL Organics Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 18-Nov-26 Manappuram Finance Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 18-Nov-26 Page Industries Ltd. Interim Dividend 18-Nov-26 TD Power Systems Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6500 18-Nov-26 Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 19-Nov-26 Ashok Leyland Ltd. Interim Dividend 20-Nov-26 Oil India Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 20-Nov-26 Prevest Denpro Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 20-Nov-26 PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd. Interim Dividend 20-Nov-26 Rama Phosphates Ltd. Interim Dividend 20-Nov-26 Shanmuga Hospital Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 20-Nov-26 Steelcast Ltd. Interim Dividend 20-Nov-26 Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000 20-Nov-26 Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 20-Nov-26

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