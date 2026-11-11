How Deeptech Startup Antimattr Is Revolutionising Voice AI With Noise-Proof Wearables

Building voice AI products that can deliver reliable results in noisy environments is the problem Antimattr has set out to solve. Founded in 2025 by Sridipto Ghosh and Sirsha Chakraborty, the San Francisco-based startup is developing specialised wearable hardware that enables more effective interactions between humans and AI agents. The device is designed to isolate relevant conversations from surrounding noise and convert them into concise summaries.

The founders entered a sector often considered difficult for early-stage entrepreneurs because of its capital and infrastructure requirements. Support from Scaler Innovation Lab during the initial stages helped ease some of these challenges. Access to facilities such as 3D printers and soldering stations allowed the team to build prototypes, experiment with designs and make changes quickly.

The startup's name is rooted in its founders' willingness to challenge conventional approaches. That philosophy has also shaped its early progress. This year, antimattr was chosen for Y Combinator's accelerator programme, becoming the first wearable technology company of Indian origin to secure the organisation's backing.

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According to YourStory, CTO Sirsha Chakraborty believes the biggest obstacle to wider voice AI adoption lies in the environments where people use the technology. Even as voice recognition systems become more advanced, noisy public spaces continue to make verbal interactions unreliable. Antimattr is seeking to address this problem through Project Mnemosyne, a voice-centric hardware platform designed to facilitate communication between users and AI agents.

The product combines a smart ring with a pair of specialised earphones. Equipped with proprietary voice isolation technology, the earphones are designed to filter out surrounding noise, allowing users to make calls and issue voice commands from busy locations such as pubs and cafes. The ring complements the earphones by managing software functions, recording users' thoughts, operating AI agents and generating summaries of conversations.

Antimattr's product ambitions extend beyond Project Mnemosyne. The startup is also working on Project Soteria, which will explore locally hosted and privacy-focused computing models. Another initiative, Project Athena, is being conceived as a core platform to make interactions between humans and machines more intuitive and natural.

Data privacy remains a key part of the company's approach. The founders say the devices are not designed to capture audio continuously. Recording begins only when a user manually activates the system. They have also stated that raw audio recordings are not used for training AI models. To strengthen its security framework and attract enterprise customers, antimattr is working towards SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance.

Antimattr has seen encouraging early demand for its product, with more than 500 customers registering pre-orders through its official website. The startup is preparing to open its public beta programme in December.

The company began with Rs 25 lakh contributed by its founders before receiving a Rs 20 lakh equity-free grant from Nikhil Kamath's WTFund. The funding has provided additional support as the venture moves towards its next phase of development.

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The startup is entering a competitive market, with players such as San Francisco-based Bee also developing voice-enabled hardware. CEO Sridipto Ghosh believes antimattr can distinguish itself by addressing the practical difficulties associated with using voice AI in public.

People are unlikely to speak loudly or share private conversations in crowded places, he argues. By developing an integrated hardware and software platform specifically for noisy environments, the company hopes to make voice-based AI interactions a regular part of everyday life.

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