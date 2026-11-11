Selling Bullion? The Two Prices Gold And Silver Investors Must Watch Now

Precious metals markets are facing a fresh wave of selling pressure as renewed anxieties over U.S. Federal Reserve policy tighten their grip on commodity desks. With volatility spiking and sentiment wavering, Swiss private banking group Julius Baer has flagged two critical technical lines in the sand: $4,000 per ounce for gold and $50 per ounce for silver.

A breach decisively below either threshold could trigger an aggressive round of institutional and retail liquidation, the bank warns, particularly among Western investors who have so far held on to their holdings amid shifting monetary winds.

The latest pullback highlights how rapidly the macro narrative has shifted over the past twelve months. Where traders previously banked on an accommodative monetary regime and a softening greenback, bullion markets are now grappling with persistent hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, reviving fears that interest rates may need to move higher—or stay restrictive for considerably longer.

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While macroeconomic fundamentals have driven prices lower, Julius Baer noted that positioning flows have acted as an amplifier on the downside.

"Nervousness prevails in the gold and silver markets, suggesting that volatility is set to stay elevated at least in the short-term," the bank stated in a client note, pointing directly to capital flows as the main near-term risk. "Prices breaking decidedly below [$4,000/oz for gold and $50/oz for silver] could trigger more selling, in particular from Western investors, who have been holding onto their positions as of late."

Despite near-term turbulence, the Swiss wealth manager cautioned against writing off precious metals prematurely, maintaining that the medium- to longer-term structural case remains robust.

Relief could arrive as price pressures abate. Inflationary trends in the U.S. are expected to cool over the course of next year, creating room for the Fed to ease off its aggressive posture. Furthermore, ballooning U.S. sovereign debt and the compounding burden of federal debt service are poised to resurface as major talking points, providing structural tailwinds for safe-haven hard assets.

However, Julius Baer drew a clear distinction between the two sister metals when evaluating long-term prospects. While gold continues to enjoy relentless, structural support from global central-bank reserve diversification—buying that provides a dependable price floor during market pullbacks—silver lacks an equivalent sovereign institutional buyer.

As a result, Julius Baer reiterated a divergence in its core recommendations: Constructive on gold, but Neutral on silver.

For market participants watching the tape, the immediate trajectory rests on whether bullion bulls can defend the psychological $4,000 and $50 barriers. A failure to hold those lines risks turning an orderly pullback into a cascade of systematic position-squaring across Western desks.

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