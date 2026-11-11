Unwinding The Metal Trade: Why Some Chinese Investors Are Selling Gold To Pay Their Tax Bills

A year ago, the playbook for global precious metals investors looked straightforward: anticipate aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, position for a weakening US dollar, and hedge against looming political friction surrounding central bank independence.

Today, that high-conviction macro trade has unraveled—and nowhere is the reversal sharper than in China, where retail and speculative investors are increasingly liquidating bullion positions simply to settle their domestic tax bills.

The shift marks an abrupt turning point for a market that spent much of the past year defying gravity. While shifting macroeconomic fundamentals initiated the pullback in gold and silver, momentum-driven flows have functioned as an amplifier on the downside.

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According to Julius Baer, this time last year, the markets expected lower US interest rates and a weaker US dollar, while at the same time being increasingly concerned about political interference with the Fed. Today, the backdrop could not be more different. While fundamentals played their part in pushing prices lower over the course of this year, flows acted as an amplifier.

''Looking at the source of the fastest flows, the futures market, there has been some position squaring in the US. Speculative traders and trend followers were caught on the wrong side of the market after the US Treasury buyback announcement in late summer. Since then, sentiment has become much less bullish, a shift reflected in the performance of gold and silver prices,'' said Carsten Menke, Head Next Generation Research, Julius Baer.

The initial tremors emerged from the U.S. futures market. In late summer, speculative traders and systematic trend-followers were caught wrong-footed following a surprise U.S. Treasury buyback announcement. The subsequent recalibration in Treasury yields and currency trajectories triggered rapid position-squaring across Western commodity desks, draining bullish sentiment from paper markets.

Something similar has been happening in China, which has become a hotspot for speculation in the gold and silver markets this year, according to the Julius Baer analyst. ''Some of the selling pressure in China may also have been linked to a crackdown on offshore capital, prompting certain investors to liquidate their gold and silver positions to foot the tax bill,'' added Menke.

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Across the Pacific, that cooling sentiment intersected with domestic enforcement pressure. Throughout the year, China established itself as a primary engine of global retail speculation in precious metals, with onshore trading volumes on the Shanghai Gold Exchange repeatedly breaking records as savers sought havens away from a sluggish property market and turbulent domestic equities.

However, regulatory realities have caught up with leveraged gains. Beijing has intensified its oversight of offshore assets and untaxed overseas capital flows, broadening audits into high-net-worth accounts and previously undeclared holdings. Confronted with steep retrospective tax liabilities and tightening liquidity constraints, a growing segment of Chinese investors has been forced to tap their most liquid, high-performing reserves: gold and silver.

The resulting wave of physical and paper liquidations has created sustained local selling pressure. Combined with the unwind among institutional futures traders in the West, bullion has transitioned from a favored defensive shelter into a source of emergency cash—leaving precious metals markets wrestling with a rapid retreat in speculative demand.

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