Elon Musk To Hire Jensen Huang? Tesla CEO Says It Would Be An 'Honour' Amid Nvidia Ouster Plan Reports

Elon Musk has responded warmly to a social media call urging him to hire Jensen Huang, as reports suggest the Nvidia chief executive's position at the chipmaker is under threat.

Posting on X on Thursday, Musk wrote: "That would be an honor." He was replying to a post from financial blog ZeroHedge, which had said, "Elon please hire Jensen". The exchange drew close to a million views within hours.

The banter follows a Wall Street Journal report, published on Wednesday, that Nvidia's board is preparing to remove Huang. The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said the move follows two extramarital affairs, one of them with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

The directors were said to be meeting as early as Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether a decision had been reached, and Nvidia has not publicly confirmed any plan to oust him.

The affair first came to light in a memo to employees on Sunday, in which Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility", without giving details.

The board then opened an investigation into whether he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The New York Times separately reported that he also had a relationship with a company executive. Nvidia shares fell about 8% in after-hours trading, according to Reuters.

Musk is not the only prominent figure to side with Huang. Both US President Donald Trump and Musk have reportedly come to his defence while the board investigates. Trump has called Huang an honourable man who has done a great job for the country.

ALSO READ | Who Is Kimberly Powell? The Nvidia Executive Who Reports Directly To Huang, Now Named In A Second Alleged Affair

The two men also share business and political ties. Huang and Musk travelled with Trump on Air Force One to Beijing in May for talks with China's leader. Nvidia is also a key supplier to Musk's companies.

Fortune reported in 2024 that Musk was a voracious buyer of Nvidia's AI training chips, with Tesla more than doubling its compute capacity in a single quarter. Those chips are central to the AI ambitions of Tesla and Musk's other ventures.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and built it from a maker of gaming graphics chips into the dominant supplier of processors for artificial intelligence. The company is valued at roughly $4 trillion, and his departure would leave a major leadership vacuum, with no formal succession plan reportedly in place.

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang's Future At Nvidia In Doubt? Board May Oust CEO Over Affair With Chinese Spy, Says Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.