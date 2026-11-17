Google has found a playful way to celebrate Robert Pattinson's casting as the next James Bond. A simple search for the actor's name triggers a special animation in which the search results page begins to shake, with what initially looks like confetti falling across the screen. However, a closer look reveals that the falling objects are actually citrus peels, a reference to James Bond's famous martini.

The screen shaking animation appears to mimic the preparation of the cocktail, while the citrus peel adds reference to Bond's signature drink order :"Shaken, not stirred."

This Easter egg by Google comes shortly after Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Pattinson as the new James Bond on November 16, 2026. He will succeed Daniel Craig, who last portrayed the iconic British spy in No Time To Die in 2021.

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The Easter egg has also caught the attention of Reddit users, with members of the r/google community discussing the animation and its connection to the iconic drink. Some users initially mistook the falling citrus peel for confetti before recognising the reference.

"Shake it very well until it's ice-cold, then add a large thin slice of lemon peel," a reddit user wrote in reference to the iconic drink order.

"Shaken not stirred. The way Bond likes his martinis," another user stated.

Google's Previous Robert Pattinson Easter Egg

In 2022, Google introduced a Batman-themed Easter egg to mark the release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

Users searching for terms such as Bruce Wayne, Gotham City or Bat-Signal could activate the feature by clicking a small yellow Bat-Signal icon on the search results page. Once activated, the screen darkened and Batman's iconic signal appeared before the superhero was seen swinging across the screen using his grappling hook.

The feature was a nod to Pattinson's portrayal of the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' film.

With its latest animation, Google has once again turned a major Robert Pattinson-related announcement into an interactive experience, this time replacing Gotham City's Bat-Signal for James Bond's signature martini.

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