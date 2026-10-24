'I Accidentally Killed A Dog': Reddit Reacts After Mumbai Man Shares Guilt Over Stray Dog's Death

A 20-year-old man living in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, has turned to Reddit for advice after a stray dog died a day after he kicked it during an attack.

The incident has left him dealing with guilt and criticism from neighbours, with some residents accusing him of cruelty and demanding that he leave his rented apartment.

What Led To Stray Dog Attack?

The incident took place around 8 pm a few days earlier when the man was returning home with a Swiggy parcel. A stray dog near the society's gate began barking at him. Although he had grown up with a dog and three cats, he decided not to engage with the animal and continued walking.

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However, the dog followed him towards the parking area and suddenly bit his leg. Startled by the attack, he tried to scare it away by shouting, waving his hand and pretending to throw his shoe.

The dog backed away briefly but then charged at him again, apparently attempting another bite. Fearing a second attack, the man kicked the animal hard. The dog ran off, while he stood there frightened and bleeding from his leg.

Dog Dies Despite Medical Attention

The man learnt about the dog's condition a few hours later when a society resident told him that it was lying near the gate and was struggling to move or eat. He then accompanied a neighbour to take the animal to a veterinarian.

An X-ray revealed broken ribs, and the vet reportedly said the dog's chances of survival were very poor. The animal died the following day. Dog was estimated to be around five to six years old.

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Acted In Self-Defence

He said he kicked the dog to stop it from biting him again and never intended to cause its death.

He also said he could not confirm whether the dog had rabies but completed a course of rabies vaccinations following the bite as a precaution.

Despite taking the injured animal to a vet, he continues to struggle with guilt over its death and the backlash from society residents.

Housing Society Divided

The dog's death led to heated discussions in the society's WhatsApp group over who was at fault. Some residents who regularly feed stray dogs blamed the man and called for him to be evicted from the society.

During the society's monthly meeting, the man showed residents his injuries and the vet bill to explain what had happened. He said some older members understood his situation, but several younger residents defended the dog, saying it had a name and had been part of their lives for years.

Questions Stray Dog Feeding Practices

The man also criticised the feeding habits of some residents, questioning why they gave stray dogs large quantities of Parle-G biscuits instead of proper dog food.

Having grown up around animals, he said he never wanted the incident to end this way. He sought advice from Reddit users on whether he was wrong to defend himself, how others would have reacted in the same situation, and how he could deal with his guilt and the hostility from neighbours.

Reddit Users Defend

Reddit users largely backed the Mumbai man, saying he had acted in self-defence after being bitten by the stray dog. Many felt he should not be blamed for the animal's death, especially since he later took it to a vet in an attempt to save its life.

While some expressed sadness over the dog's death, several users also urged him to complete his rabies vaccination course and seek medical attention. Some defended by saying that his actions were instinctive rather than cruel and advised him not to let the backlash from society residents add to his guilt.

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