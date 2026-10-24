Digital Zero-Balance Savings Accounts Compared: Quantum+, Kotak 811, Slice, Airtel Payments Bank And Jio Payments Bank

Digital zero balance accounts have become the default entry point into banking for a large chunk of India's digitally active population. These accounts suit students, professionals and homemakers alike, letting anyone access everyday banking without being charged for wanting flexibility on the balance they keep.

But not all accounts offered in the market are built the same way. While they all seem to have identical onboarding processes and similar apps, there are three popular kinds of banks that customers often come across. These include universal bank, small finance bank, and payments bank.

Against this backdrop, Quantum+ and slice offer the most flexible zero-balance account terms; Kotak 811 and Quantum+ pair their savings accounts with full stack banking products (FDs, loans, FD-backed credit cards); Airtel and Jio Payments Bank suit transactional/UPI use. Here's the full comparison:

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1. At a glance: How do the five zero balance accounts compare?

Quantum+ (IDFC FIRST Bank) Kotak 811 slice Airtel Payments Bank Jio Payments Bank Account type Zero-balance savings a/c, universal bank Zero-balance digital savings a/c, universal bank Zero-balance savings a/c, slice Small Finance Bank Zero-balance savings a/c, Payments Bank Zero-balance savings a/c, Payments Bank Minimum balance There is no minimum balance requirement and no maintenance fees Nil on base variants; ₹10,000 AMB requirement on certain premium variants There is no minimum balance requirement There is no minimum balance to be maintained in zero-balance savings accounts There is no minimum balance to be maintained in zero-balance savings accounts Interest rate Slab-based interest up to 7% p.a. is applicable on balances between ₹3 lakh and ₹25 lakh 2.5% p.a. flat, up to 5.50% p.a. via ActivMoney sweep Flat rate = 100% of RBI repo rate on the whole balance, currently 5.25% 1.5%–6.5% p.a., slab-based Slab-based: 0.5% up to ₹1L, 4% above Interest crediting Daily calculation, monthly credit Calculated on daily balance; paid quarterly Interest is paid daily Daily calculation, monthly credit Daily balance based; credited quarterly Debit card Zero issuance charges,

Daily purchase limit: ₹2,00,000 Free first virtual card; physical card ₹299–399 p.a. depending on variant, and a VISA Platinum free on the Super Account Virtual card standard; physical card issued on request Free virtual card; physical card ~₹299–349 p.a.; annual maintenance charge applies Platinum Debit Card offered Companion credit card Quantum+ Credit Card; FD-backed and lifetime free; no joining fee, credit limit: 100% of FD 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card is FD-backed, lifetime free, limit up to 90% of FD UPI-enabled credit card with no joining fee or annual charges Payments Banks cannot issue credit cards Not available ATM access Free at IDFC FIRST Bank ATMs; capped free transactions elsewhere; Daily ATM withdrawal limit: ₹1,00,000 Daily ATM cash withdrawal is ₹25,000 on the Zero Balance Account Standard network access through the physical card 5 free transactions/month at own and select other-bank ATMs, charges beyond that Access to over 70,000 Jio ATMs and cash points across the country Account opening Fully digital, Video KYC, in minutes via app Fully digital, no branch visit for base variants Fully digital, instant, zero paperwork Digital via Airtel Thanks app or offline at banking points Digital via MyJio/JioFinance app or offline at outlets Banking breadth Full universal-banking stack: FD, loans, cards, investments, insurance, branches Full universal-bank stack via parent Kotak Mahindra Bank Small Finance Bank stack: savings, FD, UPI credit card, personal loans Payments-bank only: no lending or in-house FDs Payments-bank only; Savings Pro adds a mutual-fund auto-invest layer Key differentiator Zero-AMB account on a full-service bank, slab-wise interest offered up to 7%; lifetime-free FD-backed credit card Long-standing digital account now built around ActivMoney's FD-sweep rather than a high headline rate A flat repo-linked rate that changes with RBI policy Telecom-scale agent network for cash-in/cash-out Reliance–SBI-backed JV with Jio's retail footprint and an overnight-fund investing option

The widest gap between these five is not their interest rate offerings, but the service range capabilities. Quantum+ and Kotak 811 sit with universal banks. This means that their savings account is a gateway to loans, FDs, and investments via the same login. slice now sits on its own small finance bank licence with growing services. Airtel Payments Bank and Jio Payments Bank operate under RBI's Payments Bank framework, and offer limited lending services.

2. Interest rates: Which account gives you more on your savings?

Payments banks are capped on deposit size. As a result, the comparison here uses a limited balance comparison, assuming ₹1,50,000 kept through the year. At ₹1.5 lakh, the accounts produce different outcomes as their interest structures work differently.

Quantum +: The first ₹3 lakh is calculated at the base 2.5% interest rate slab, so ₹1.5 lakh earns roughly ₹3,750/year. Given the account offers monthly interest credit, the compounding impact pushes the results slightly higher.

+: The first ₹3 lakh is calculated at the base 2.5% interest rate slab, so ₹1.5 lakh earns roughly ₹3,750/year. Given the account offers monthly interest credit, the compounding impact pushes the results slightly higher. Kotak 811 : The flat 2.5% rate gives the ₹3,750/year on the base account.

: The flat 2.5% rate gives the ₹3,750/year on the base account. slice : The rate applies to the entire balance, which means ₹1.5 lakh at 5.25% (current repo rate) works out to roughly ₹7,875/year.

: The rate applies to the entire balance, which means ₹1.5 lakh at 5.25% (current repo rate) works out to roughly ₹7,875/year. Airtel Payments Bank: The published range is 1.5%–6.5% p.a. depending on the balance slab. The first one lakh earns 1.5% rate, which means the total comes around to be ₹4,750/year.

The published range is 1.5%–6.5% p.a. depending on the balance slab. The first one lakh earns 1.5% rate, which means the total comes around to be ₹4,750/year. Jio Payments Bank: ₹1.5 lakh at actual slab rates earns ₹1 lakh × 0.5% + ₹0.5 lakh × 4% = ₹500 + ₹2,000 = ₹2,500/year.

Interest calculations are illustrative and based on the respective prevailing rates and published slabs as of October 2026. Actual interest may vary based on daily balance, rate changes, applicable slabs and account terms

To be clear, Quantum+ and Kotak 811 reward progressively larger balances. The Quantum+ account's higher interest slab applies as soon as the balance crosses a specified threshold.

Example:

Quantum+ Interest rate slabs

₹0 to ₹3 lakh: 2.50% p.a.

Above ₹3 lakh up to ₹25 lakh: 7.00% p.a.

Balance Interest per year ₹3,00,000 ₹7,500 (all at 2.50%) ₹4,00,000 ₹14,500 (₹3L at 2.50% plus ₹1L at 7.00%)

3. Zero balance: Are all five accounts equally flexible?

While all five accounts are “zero-balance”, here's where the difference lies:

Quantum+ has no AMB condition: You are not required to maintain any minimum average balance in your Quantum+ Savings Account.

has no AMB condition: You are not required to maintain any minimum average balance in your Quantum+ Savings Account. Kotak 811 : This is also genuinely zero balance on its Limited KYC, Lite and Full KYC variants. The 811 Edge variant has a ₹10,000 AMB requirement with a shortfall penalty.

: This is also genuinely zero balance on its Limited KYC, Lite and Full KYC variants. The 811 Edge variant has a ₹10,000 AMB requirement with a shortfall penalty. slice: slice also offers an unconditionally zero balance product.

slice also offers an unconditionally zero balance product. Airtel Payments Bank: While the account is zero balance, it is not designed to hold large sums as per the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines.

While the account is zero balance, it is not designed to hold large sums as per the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines. Jio Payments Bank: It comes with zero balance feature up to a point. Balances above a threshold are automatically swept into a linked partner-bank sweep account at the end of day.

4. Debit cards & ATM access: What do you actually get?

Physical/Virtual Card Availability

Quantum+ comes with a physical debit card that is free for the first year, with an annual fee applicable from the second year onwards. Kotak 811 offers the first virtual debit card for free, while the physical debit card is available at an additional cost.

Airtel Payments Bank's virtual card issuance is free, but the physical card comes with a fee. The maintenance charges are applicable on both cards. Jio Payments Bank bundles a Platinum debit card into the account rather than treating it as an add-on.

Card charges

Quantum+: Visa Classic, free in year one, annual fee applies from year two

Kotak 811: First virtual debit card free then chargeable; physical card ₹299–399 p.a. depending on variant

slice: virtual card free; physical card issued on request, charges apply

Airtel Payments Bank: virtual card free; physical card ~₹299–349 p.a. (issuance + annual maintenance)

Jio Payments Bank: Platinum card included with the account

ATM withdrawal limits

Quantum+: ₹1 lakh/day on the Visa Classic card

Kotak 811: ₹25,000/day on the base zero-balance account

slice: Physical card comes at a charge; daily ATM limit is ₹20,000.

Airtel Payments Bank: - ₹25,000 per day across ATM, online, and POS.

Jio Payments Bank: Withdrawals largely routed through Jio's own cash-point network

Free ATM transactions

Quantum+: free and effectively unrestricted at IDFC FIRST Bank's own ATMs

Kotak 811: no separate free-transaction cap; governed by the withdrawal limit above

slice: 5 free cash withdrawals allowed per month at partner ATMs.

Airtel Payments Bank: 5 free transactions/month at its own ATMs

Jio Payments Bank: access via 70,000+ Jio cash points

Other-bank ATM usage

Quantum+: Quantum+ Account provides completely free and unlimited transactions at own-network and capped free withdrawal at other-bank ATMs.

Kotak 811: Using non-Kotak (other bank) domestic ATMs is free up to a certain limit per month

slice: allowed but chargeable after exhausting free limit

Airtel Payments Bank: 5 free transactions/month specifically at other-bank non-metro ATMs

Jio Payments Bank: Allows up to a certain limit.

Companion credit card

Quantum+: Quantum+ Credit Card is FD-backed, optional, lifetime free, allows 100% FD limit usage

Kotak 811: 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card is also FD-backed, lifetime free, limit up to 90% of the linked FD

slice: UPI-enabled credit card

Airtel Payments Bank: A Payments Bank licence doesn't permit issuing credit cards

Jio Payments Bank: Not available due to RBI mandated regulatory restriction

5. Opening an account: Which one is easiest to get started with?

All five accounts can be opened without a branch visit for a standard retail customer:

Quantum+ is opened entirely inside the IDFC FIRST Bank app, with Video KYC completing verification in minutes.

is opened entirely inside the IDFC FIRST Bank app, with Video KYC completing verification in minutes. Kotak 811 also promises account opening experience in just a few minutes, using video KYC

also promises account opening experience in just a few minutes, using video KYC slice : It markets itself offering instant account opening experience with zero paperwork.

: It markets itself offering instant account opening experience with zero paperwork. Airtel Payments Bank: Its zero-balance account can be opened online through the Airtel Thanks app using Aadhaar e-KYC or biometric verification

Its zero-balance account can be opened online through the Airtel Thanks app using Aadhaar e-KYC or biometric verification Jio Payments Bank: MyJio/JioFinance app can be used for digital opening completely online

6. Beyond UPI: What can you actually do with the account?

Capability Quantum+ Kotak 811 slice Airtel Payments Bank Jio Payments Bank UPI Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes IMPS/NEFT/RTGS Full support Full support IMPS/NEFT supported IMPS/NEFT; RTGS typically not needed at this scale IMPS/NEFT; RTGS typically not needed at this scale Cash deposits/withdrawals Branches, ATMs, CRMs Branches, ATMs, CDMs Growing SFB branch/CDM network Extensive banking-point agent network Extensive Jio retail cash-point network Fixed deposits Full FD suite, own rates and tenures Full FD suite, plus ActivMoney auto-sweep Own FDs Sweep-in only, via partner bank Sweep-in only, via partner bank Loans Personal, home, auto, gold, LAP and more Personal, home, auto, gold, LAP and more In-app personal loans up to ₹5 lakh Not offered directly due to regulatory restrictions Not offered directly (Payments Bank restriction) Investments Mutual funds, demat, SGB, insurance, PMS Mutual funds, demat, insurance Limited Limited Savings Pro overnight-fund auto-invest Card controls In-app limits/lock via net/mobile banking In-app limits/lock In-app In-app In-app Statements & service requests In-app + net banking In-app + net banking In-app In-app In-app Branch support Full branch network Full branch network Smaller, growing branch network No traditional branches; agent points only No traditional branches; retail outlets only Customer support App, phone, branch, WhatsApp App, phone, branch App, phone App, phone, banking points App, phone, JioFinance ecosystem

7. Which account stands out for which type of user?

Focus on savings returns: Quantum+ is the stronger choice for growing savings, particularly once your balance crosses ₹3 lakh. Slice still leads at moderate balances, with a flat, repo-linked rate on the entire balance.

Transactional banking: Airtel Payments Bank and Jio Payments Bank are built for everyday, transactional banking. You can use them for paying bills, recharges, small UPI transfers, etc.

Airtel Payments Bank and Jio Payments Bank are built for everyday, transactional banking. You can use them for paying bills, recharges, small UPI transfers, etc. For an app-first experience: Quantum+ delivers a paperless account opening experience and several in-app account features, with a fuller banking stack behind the same app. Slice and Kotak 811 offer similar paperless opening and in-app features.

Quantum+ delivers a paperless account opening experience and several in-app account features, with a fuller banking stack behind the same app. Slice and Kotak 811 offer similar paperless opening and in-app features. For ATM/card usage : Quantum+'s ₹1 lakh daily ATM limit and access at its own and other bank's network can be a leading choice.

: Quantum+'s ₹1 lakh daily ATM limit and access at its own and other bank's network can be a leading choice. For broader banking (FDs, loans, investments, credit card): Quantum+ and Kotak 811 come with the full universal-bank facilities behind their zero-balance account from day one.

8. Final Comparison: Which Zero Balance Savings Account Should You Choose?

If a no-conditions zero balance matters most: Quantum+ and slice are the top options for you due to their ease of usage and no minimum balance requirement at any tier.

Account with a real banking relationship: Quantum+ and Kotak 811 are built for offering the convenience of a zero balance account while facilities of FDs, lifetime-free credit card, and personal or home loans all at one place.

If interest rate is priority: slice's repo-linked flat rate is the most transparent of the five brands compared here and may help you save significantly on your balance.

For daily needs: For simply paying bills or doing recharges, while keeping limited or no balance in the account, Airtel Payments Bank or Jio Payments Bank's agent networks come with a genuine advantage.

If you are interested in cashback, zero joining and annual fee: Quantum+ is an FD-backed card that comes with many features such as up to 2% cashback, zero joining and annual fee, making it an ideal option for everyday spending.

Customers must understand that the five accounts operate with different propositions and banking models. A universal bank's zero-balance account, a small finance bank's zero-balance account, and a payments bank's zero-balance account are different products even if they seem similar in marketing. The right choice for you will depend on what your priorities are as a customer.

Disclaimer: The comparison is based on publicly available product information and applicable charges/rates as of October 2026. Product features, interest rates, fees, and limits are subject to change. Readers should verify the latest terms with the respective provider before opening an account.

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