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Digital Zero-Balance Savings Accounts Compared: Quantum+, Kotak 811, Slice, Airtel Payments Bank And Jio Payments Bank

Digital zero balance accounts are popular in India, offered by universal, small finance, and payments banks with varied features, interest rates, and services.

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Digital Zero-Balance Savings Accounts Compared: Quantum+, Kotak 811, Slice, Airtel Payments Bank And Jio Payments Bank
Digital Zero-Balance Savings Accounts Compared: Quantum+, Kotak 811, Slice And More
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Digital zero balance accounts have become the default entry point into banking for a large chunk of India's digitally active population. These accounts suit students, professionals and homemakers alike, letting anyone access everyday banking without being charged for wanting flexibility on the balance they keep.

But not all accounts offered in the market are built the same way. While they all seem to have identical onboarding processes and similar apps, there are three popular kinds of banks that customers often come across. These include universal bank, small finance bank, and payments bank.

Against this backdrop, Quantum+ and slice offer the most flexible zero-balance account terms; Kotak 811 and Quantum+ pair their savings accounts with full stack banking products (FDs, loans, FD-backed credit cards); Airtel and Jio Payments Bank suit transactional/UPI use. Here's the full comparison:

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

1. At a glance: How do the five zero balance accounts compare?

Quantum+ (IDFC FIRST Bank)

Kotak 811

slice

Airtel Payments Bank

Jio Payments Bank

Account type

Zero-balance savings a/c, universal bank

Zero-balance digital savings a/c, universal bank

Zero-balance savings a/c, slice Small Finance Bank

Zero-balance savings a/c, Payments Bank

Zero-balance savings a/c, Payments Bank

Minimum balance

There is no minimum balance requirement and no maintenance fees

Nil on base variants; ₹10,000 AMB requirement on certain premium variants

There is no minimum balance requirement

There is no minimum balance to be maintained in zero-balance savings accounts

There is no minimum balance to be maintained in zero-balance savings accounts

Interest rate

Slab-based interest up to 7% p.a. is applicable on balances between ₹3 lakh and ₹25 lakh

2.5% p.a. flat, up to 5.50% p.a. via ActivMoney sweep

Flat rate = 100% of RBI repo rate on the whole balance, currently 5.25%

1.5%–6.5% p.a., slab-based

Slab-based: 0.5% up to ₹1L, 4% above

Interest crediting

Daily calculation, monthly credit

Calculated on daily balance; paid quarterly

Interest is paid daily

Daily calculation, monthly credit

Daily balance based; credited quarterly

Debit card

Zero issuance charges,
Daily purchase limit: ₹2,00,000

Free first virtual card; physical card ₹299–399 p.a. depending on variant, and a VISA Platinum free on the Super Account

Virtual card standard; physical card issued on request

Free virtual card; physical card ~₹299–349 p.a.; annual maintenance charge applies

Platinum Debit Card offered

Companion credit card

Quantum+ Credit Card; FD-backed and lifetime free; no joining fee, credit limit: 100% of FD

811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card is FD-backed, lifetime free, limit up to 90% of FD

UPI-enabled credit card with no joining fee or annual charges

Payments Banks cannot issue credit cards

Not available

ATM access

Free at IDFC FIRST Bank ATMs; capped free transactions elsewhere; Daily ATM withdrawal limit: ₹1,00,000

Daily ATM cash withdrawal is ₹25,000 on the Zero Balance Account

Standard network access through the physical card

5 free transactions/month at own and select other-bank ATMs, charges beyond that

Access to over 70,000 Jio ATMs and cash points across the country

Account opening

Fully digital, Video KYC, in minutes via app

Fully digital, no branch visit for base variants

Fully digital, instant, zero paperwork

Digital via Airtel Thanks app or offline at banking points

Digital via MyJio/JioFinance app or offline at outlets

Banking breadth

Full universal-banking stack: FD, loans, cards, investments, insurance, branches

Full universal-bank stack via parent Kotak Mahindra Bank

Small Finance Bank stack: savings, FD, UPI credit card, personal loans

Payments-bank only: no lending or in-house FDs

Payments-bank only; Savings Pro adds a mutual-fund auto-invest layer

Key differentiator

Zero-AMB account on a full-service bank, slab-wise interest offered up to 7%; lifetime-free FD-backed credit card

Long-standing digital account now built around ActivMoney's FD-sweep rather than a high headline rate

A flat repo-linked rate that changes with RBI policy

Telecom-scale agent network for cash-in/cash-out

Reliance–SBI-backed JV with Jio's retail footprint and an overnight-fund investing option

The widest gap between these five is not their interest rate offerings, but the service range capabilities. Quantum+ and Kotak 811 sit with universal banks. This means that their savings account is a gateway to loans, FDs, and investments via the same login. slice now sits on its own small finance bank licence with growing services. Airtel Payments Bank and Jio Payments Bank operate under RBI's Payments Bank framework, and offer limited lending services.

2. Interest rates: Which account gives you more on your savings?

Payments banks are capped on deposit size. As a result, the comparison here uses a limited balance comparison, assuming ₹1,50,000 kept through the year. At ₹1.5 lakh, the accounts produce different outcomes as their interest structures work differently.

  • Quantum+: The first ₹3 lakh is calculated at the base 2.5% interest rate slab, so ₹1.5 lakh earns roughly ₹3,750/year. Given the account offers monthly interest credit, the compounding impact pushes the results slightly higher.
  • Kotak 811: The flat 2.5% rate gives the ₹3,750/year on the base account.
  • slice: The rate applies to the entire balance, which means ₹1.5 lakh at 5.25% (current repo rate) works out to roughly ₹7,875/year.
  • Airtel Payments Bank: The published range is 1.5%–6.5% p.a. depending on the balance slab. The first one lakh earns 1.5% rate, which means the total comes around to be ₹4,750/year.
  • Jio Payments Bank: ₹1.5 lakh at actual slab rates earns ₹1 lakh × 0.5% + ₹0.5 lakh × 4% = ₹500 + ₹2,000 = ₹2,500/year.

Interest calculations are illustrative and based on the respective prevailing rates and published slabs as of October 2026. Actual interest may vary based on daily balance, rate changes, applicable slabs and account terms

To be clear, Quantum+ and Kotak 811 reward progressively larger balances. The Quantum+ account's higher interest slab applies as soon as the balance crosses a specified threshold.

Example:

Quantum+ Interest rate slabs

  • ₹0 to ₹3 lakh: 2.50% p.a.
  • Above ₹3 lakh up to ₹25 lakh: 7.00% p.a.

Balance

Interest per year

₹3,00,000

₹7,500 (all at 2.50%)

₹4,00,000

₹14,500 (₹3L at 2.50% plus ₹1L at 7.00%)

3. Zero balance: Are all five accounts equally flexible?

While all five accounts are “zero-balance”, here's where the difference lies:

  • Quantum+ has no AMB condition:  You are not required to maintain any minimum average balance in your Quantum+ Savings Account.
  • Kotak 811: This is also genuinely zero balance on its Limited KYC, Lite and Full KYC variants. The 811 Edge variant has a ₹10,000 AMB requirement with a shortfall penalty.
  • slice: slice also offers an unconditionally zero balance product.
  • Airtel Payments Bank: While the account is zero balance, it is not designed to hold large sums as per the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines.
  • Jio Payments Bank: It comes with zero balance feature up to a point. Balances above a threshold are automatically swept into a linked partner-bank sweep account at the end of day.

4. Debit cards & ATM access: What do you actually get?

Physical/Virtual Card Availability

  • Quantum+ comes with a physical debit card that is free for the first year, with an annual fee applicable from the second year onwards. Kotak 811 offers the first virtual debit card for free, while the physical debit card is available at an additional cost.
  • Airtel Payments Bank's virtual card issuance is free, but the physical card comes with a fee. The maintenance charges are applicable on both cards. Jio Payments Bank bundles a Platinum debit card into the account rather than treating it as an add-on.

Card charges

  • Quantum+: Visa Classic, free in year one, annual fee applies from year two
  • Kotak 811: First virtual debit card free then chargeable; physical card ₹299–399 p.a. depending on variant
  • slice: virtual card free; physical card issued on request, charges apply
  • Airtel Payments Bank: virtual card free; physical card ~₹299–349 p.a. (issuance + annual maintenance)
  • Jio Payments Bank: Platinum card included with the account

ATM withdrawal limits

  • Quantum+: ₹1 lakh/day on the Visa Classic card
  • Kotak 811: ₹25,000/day on the base zero-balance account
  • slice: Physical card comes at a charge; daily ATM limit is ₹20,000.
  • Airtel Payments Bank: - ₹25,000 per day across ATM, online, and POS.
  • Jio Payments Bank: Withdrawals largely routed through Jio's own cash-point network

Free ATM transactions

  • Quantum+: free and effectively unrestricted at IDFC FIRST Bank's own ATMs
  • Kotak 811: no separate free-transaction cap; governed by the withdrawal limit above
  • slice: 5 free cash withdrawals allowed per month at partner ATMs.
  • Airtel Payments Bank: 5 free transactions/month at its own ATMs
  • Jio Payments Bank: access via 70,000+ Jio cash points

Other-bank ATM usage

  • Quantum+: Quantum+ Account provides completely free and unlimited transactions at own-network and capped free withdrawal at other-bank ATMs.
  • Kotak 811: Using non-Kotak (other bank) domestic ATMs is free up to a certain limit per month
  • slice: allowed but chargeable after exhausting free limit
  • Airtel Payments Bank: 5 free transactions/month specifically at other-bank non-metro ATMs
  • Jio Payments Bank: Allows up to a certain limit.

Companion credit card

  • Quantum+: Quantum+ Credit Card is FD-backed, optional, lifetime free, allows 100% FD limit usage
  • Kotak 811: 811 #DreamDifferent Credit Card is also FD-backed, lifetime free, limit up to 90% of the linked FD
  • slice: UPI-enabled credit card
  • Airtel Payments Bank: A Payments Bank licence doesn't permit issuing credit cards
  • Jio Payments Bank: Not available due to RBI mandated regulatory restriction

5. Opening an account: Which one is easiest to get started with?

All five accounts can be opened without a branch visit for a standard retail customer:

  • Quantum+ is opened entirely inside the IDFC FIRST Bank app, with Video KYC completing verification in minutes.
  • Kotak 811 also promises account opening experience in just a few minutes, using video KYC
  • slice: It markets itself offering instant account opening experience with zero paperwork.
  • Airtel Payments Bank: Its zero-balance account can be opened online through the Airtel Thanks app using Aadhaar e-KYC or biometric verification
  • Jio Payments Bank: MyJio/JioFinance app can be used for digital opening completely online

6. Beyond UPI: What can you actually do with the account?

Capability

Quantum+

Kotak 811

slice

Airtel Payments Bank

Jio Payments Bank

UPI

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

IMPS/NEFT/RTGS

Full support

Full support

IMPS/NEFT supported

IMPS/NEFT; RTGS typically not needed at this scale

IMPS/NEFT; RTGS typically not needed at this scale

Cash deposits/withdrawals

Branches, ATMs, CRMs

Branches, ATMs, CDMs

Growing SFB branch/CDM network

Extensive banking-point agent network

Extensive Jio retail cash-point network

Fixed deposits

Full FD suite, own rates and tenures

Full FD suite, plus ActivMoney auto-sweep

Own FDs

Sweep-in only, via partner bank

Sweep-in only, via partner bank

Loans

Personal, home, auto, gold, LAP and more

Personal, home, auto, gold, LAP and more

In-app personal loans up to ₹5 lakh

Not offered directly due to regulatory restrictions

Not offered directly (Payments Bank restriction)

Investments

Mutual funds, demat, SGB, insurance, PMS

Mutual funds, demat, insurance

Limited

Limited

Savings Pro overnight-fund auto-invest

Card controls

In-app limits/lock via net/mobile banking

In-app limits/lock

In-app

In-app

In-app

Statements & service requests

In-app + net banking

In-app + net banking

In-app

In-app

In-app

Branch support

Full branch network

Full branch network

Smaller, growing branch network

No traditional branches; agent points only

No traditional branches; retail outlets only

Customer support

App, phone, branch, WhatsApp

App, phone, branch

App, phone

App, phone, banking points

App, phone, JioFinance ecosystem

7. Which account stands out for which type of user?

Focus on savings returns: Quantum+ is the stronger choice for growing savings, particularly once your balance crosses ₹3 lakh. Slice still leads at moderate balances, with a flat, repo-linked rate on the entire balance.

  • Transactional banking: Airtel Payments Bank and Jio Payments Bank are built for everyday, transactional banking. You can use them for paying bills, recharges, small UPI transfers, etc.
  • For an app-first experience: Quantum+ delivers a paperless account opening experience and several in-app account features, with a fuller banking stack behind the same app. Slice and Kotak 811 offer similar paperless opening and in-app features.
  • For ATM/card usage: Quantum+'s ₹1 lakh daily ATM limit and access at its own and other bank's network can be a leading choice.
  • For broader banking (FDs, loans, investments, credit card): Quantum+ and Kotak 811 come with the full universal-bank facilities behind their zero-balance account from day one.

8. Final Comparison: Which Zero Balance Savings Account Should You Choose?

If a no-conditions zero balance matters most: Quantum+ and slice are the top options for you due to their ease of usage and no minimum balance requirement at any tier.

  • Account with a real banking relationship: Quantum+ and Kotak 811 are built for offering the convenience of a zero balance account while facilities of FDs, lifetime-free credit card, and personal or home loans all at one place.
  • If interest rate is priority: slice's repo-linked flat rate is the most transparent of the five brands compared here and may help you save significantly on your balance.
  • For daily needs: For simply paying bills or doing recharges, while keeping limited or no balance in the account, Airtel Payments Bank or Jio Payments Bank's agent networks come with a genuine advantage.
  • If you are interested in cashback, zero joining and annual fee: Quantum+ is an FD-backed card that comes with many features such as up to 2% cashback, zero joining and annual fee, making it an ideal option for everyday spending.

Customers must understand that the five accounts operate with different propositions and banking models. A universal bank's zero-balance account, a small finance bank's zero-balance account, and a payments bank's zero-balance account are different products even if they seem similar in marketing. The right choice for you will depend on what your priorities are as a customer.

Disclaimer: The comparison is based on publicly available product information and applicable charges/rates as of October 2026. Product features, interest rates, fees, and limits are subject to change. Readers should verify the latest terms with the respective provider before opening an account.

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