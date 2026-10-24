Sunny Deol’s Gabru To Feature Actor In Never-Seen-Before Avatar, Says Producer

Sunny Deol is set to entertain audiences soon with Gabru. The film will feature the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, producer Vishal Rana has promised. Rana said that Gabru is a “unique Sunny Deol film” and is “an ode to real-life heroes,” as per a Bollywood Hungama report.

As of now, no plot details or release date for the film has been announced, but Vishal said that the makers are targeting next year. Vishal Rana said, "We are looking to release it in 2027.” He said that the film is “close” to Sunny Deol's heart. “It's a unique Sunny Deol film. You have never seen him like this before,” he added.



The producer revealed that Sunny Deol's family had watched Gabru and agreed that the actor had not done anything like it before. “It's a film which will touch Sunny's audience and those who have big dreams. It's an ode to real-life heroes,” Vishal emphasised. The producer said that the release date of the movie would be announced soon. He added that an announcement would be made after Sunny Deol's film Suryaa hits theatres in November.



Vishal said, “It's a film which is going to surprise viewers on another level. He says, ‘Iss baar dhai kilo ka haath nahin, dhai kilo ka heart leke aaya hoon'!” Sunny had spoken about Gabru at the success meet of Border 2 earlier this year. The actor had called it one of the most meaningful projects of his career.



The teaser of Gabru was shown during the screening of Batwara 1947. The movie features Sunny Deol alongside actor Simran. The story revolves around a man as he learns more about himself and transforms his life.



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Sunny Deol's Upcoming Projects

Sunny will next appear in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. The film also features Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanushree Chakraborty, Manish Wadhwa, Tinu Anand, Virti Vaghani, and Jisshu Sengupta.



Suryaa ran into controversy after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, raising concerns over the film's alleged portrayal of the medical profession and its promotional content. The crime thriller has not been submitted for certification, the I&B Ministry said.



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