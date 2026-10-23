Aamir Khan Breaks Down, Says He Lost Relationships, Time With Kids While Working Like A 'Madman'

Aamir Khan broke down into tears while recalling the weakest moments of his acting career. The Bollywood icon, who was awarded the Screen Icon Award at the Singapore International Film Festival on Thursday, spoke about how his three decades of nonstop work has affected his personal relationships, including those with his family.

During a chat with Singapore comedian Rishi Budhrani, Aamir was asked about the weakest moment in his career.

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“When I was sitting in COVID, and I was thinking, I said, about 30 years have passed in my life…And it's okay to work like a madman, completely obsessed with what you're doing for one year, two years, five years. But if it goes on for 30 years, I mean, you've lost your relationships. Your kids have grown up; they're adults now. So, I felt a deep sense of loss,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

Aamir paused while speaking and broke down into tears. The actor then apologised before gathering himself as the packed audience at the Grand Ballroom, Marina Bay Sands, broke into applause.

Wiping his tears, Aamir added that the experience pushed him to make a major change in his life. He revealed that he has deliberately carved out time for his family and close friends for the last four years.

“I'm so glad that this thought occurred to me when I was 56 and not when I was 86, when it would be really too late to do anything about it,” he added.

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Aamir recalls early flops

While answering about his weakest moments, Aamir Khan also recounted an earlier low point from the start of his career.

He recalled how he signed nine films within six months after his 1988 debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak became a huge success. He realised his mistake once filming began. Aamir said he would come home and regret to his then-wife Reena. The films then flopped one after another, and he was branded a “one-film wonder.”

“At that time, mentally and emotionally, I felt like I was in quicksand. I was sinking slowly, and the more I struggled to get out, the deeper I was going,” Aamir added.

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