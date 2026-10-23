Saif Ali Khan Sells 797 Sq Ft Bandra Apartment For Rs 4.11 Crore

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has sold a 797 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for Rs 4.11 crore. The deal also includes two open parking spaces, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The sale deed was executed and registered on October 19, 2026. The agreement to sell was dated March 7, 2024, and registered on March 11, 2024. The buyers took possession of the apartment on March 7, 2024. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 24.66 lakh.

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The apartment is located in Hi-Cons Residency in Bandra West. The actor could not be reached for comment.

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Saif Ali Khan Purchased The Property In 2007

According to property registration records, Khan purchased a 6,000 sq ft carpet-area unit spread across two upper floors of Hi-Cons Residency from developer Hi-Con Constructions on March 30, 2007, for Rs 9.7 crore. The purchase included parking spaces.

The original unit was subsequently divided into three apartments on June 19, 2014. These comprised a flat measuring approximately 2,997 sq ft, another measuring 2,205 sq ft on the same floor, and the 797 sq ft apartment located on a higher floor that has now been sold.

According to CRE Matrix, the original purchase price of Rs 9.7 crore covered all three apartments.

Saif Ali Khan Leases Commercial Units For Rs 22.76 Lakh Per Month

In a separate real estate transaction, Khan leased two commercial units on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai to Durva Fintech Private Limited for a monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh.

The units span 5,692 sq ft of RERA carpet area. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a five-year term running from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031.

The documents identify Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva, a director of Durva Fintech, as the licensee. Khan is listed as the licensor, acting through his constituted attorney.

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Saif Ali Khan's Other Properties In Mumbai

Khan also owns an apartment in Mumbai's Satguru Sharan building, where he lives with his family. The apartment, measuring more than 6,500 sq ft, was purchased in April 2012 for Rs 23.50 crore from real estate developer Satguru Builders, according to property index-2 documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

Before moving to Satguru Sharan, Khan and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, lived in the Fortune Heights apartment complex in Bandra.

In April 2016, Khan purchased an apartment measuring more than 950 sq ft in the complex for Rs 7 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

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