Diljit Dosanjh To Perform In Delhi On October 30 As Delhi Police Grants Permission

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Delhi on October 30 after Delhi Police granted permission for the concert, as reported by NDTV.

The development comes after Delhi Police denied permission on Thursday to the organisers of Diljit Dosanjh's concert in the national capital.

NDTV Profit understands that the police authorities have now reversed their decision.

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Delhi Police laid down several conditions, including the number of private security guards, crowd management and other arrangements. It granted permission only after the organisers agreed to comply with these conditions.

The permission for the show, scheduled for October 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, had earlier been denied, reportedly citing security concerns.

The singer-actor announced the India leg of his Aura World Tour, bringing his electrifying energy to seven India cities.

In his first post shared two weeks ago, the tour was set to kick off in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and then move to Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5.

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A concert in Chandigarh has also been announced, but BookMyShow, the official promoter, is yet to share the date and venue details for the show.

The seven-city tour follows his concerts in Europe and North America, with pre-sale tickets opening on October 6.

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