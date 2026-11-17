Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, stated that the extractive aspect of the free market economic system had led to humanity having to "pay the bill" for its exploitation of nature via worse living conditions, as per an 'X' post on Tuesday.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the stock brokerage platform stated that despite the material comforts and economic progress that free markets provide, they fail to take into account the effect that it has on the environment, leading to climate change and worse access to clean air, water and soil.

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"That's the problem with our current economic system: it's extractive. Yes, it's responsible for the material progress and comforts we enjoy. But we've never reckoned with the cost of this progress, and now the bills have come due in the form of climate change and poor air, water, and soil," he said.

Kamath attributed this issue to a mindset that he described as "utilitarian and instrumentalist", which assigns value to things based on its financial price, with them not being recognised for their worth if this is not the case.

The entrepreneur stated that he started pondering these questions on the value of things, after watching the documentary 'How to Live on Earth', calling it a brilliant documentary that all should watch.

Kamath shared a clip from the documentary where economist and CEO of Blue Green Future Ralph Chami, spoke about how the value of a tree is attributed to its potential to garner financial profit via cutting it down for timber. Chami said that the "living" component of nature is not visible to market systems, who only see the value in resources extracted from dead trees and animals.

He argued that these components create an ecosystem that helps in sustaining life. Using the example of a tree, he noted that trees sequester carbon, enhance soil and water quality and provide an atmosphere for animals and microbes to live within.

"So the Amazon rainforest is worth less than the gold and minerals beneath it, and less than the land you'd get by clearing it for more lucrative crops. We talk about the tragedy of the commons all the time now. But I don't think we really understand how tragic the tragedy is," Kamath said.

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Kamath maintained that free markets have virtues such as assigning a price to what humans extract from nature. He argued that this "bad calculus" requires change, so the free market does not solely value dead things.

"But they often fail to value leaving things intact: maintaining them, conserving them. Until we change this bad calculus and start valuing things while they're alive, not just once they're dead, things will keep getting worse," he said.

"Which leaves me with one question: if something doesn't have a price, does that mean it has no value?" the investor added.

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