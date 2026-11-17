Madison Huang, 35, is Nvidia's senior director of product marketing for physical AI.

According to a New York Times report, she was also the de facto chief of staff to her father, Jensen Huang, before he resigned as CEO last week. Her continued presence is now a test for interim CEO Colette Kress.

Background

Madison earned a bachelor's degree from the Culinary Institute of America in 2012, her LinkedIn profile says. She studied baking and wine at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and London from 2013 to 2015.

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She then spent four years managing luxury hotels and an Italian pastry shop owned by LVMH. She started at London Business School in 2019 and joined Nvidia in 2020.

The Family At Nvidia

Her brother Spencer, 36, joined in 2022 after running a Taipei cocktail bar, and is a director of product management for robotics. Her husband, Nico Caprez, whom she met at London Business School, joined in 2024 and is now vice president of AI infrastructure growth.

Their mother, Lori, is an electrical engineer who left her job to raise the children shortly before Nvidia was founded in 1993.

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Her Influence

Colleagues described Madison as smart and a gifted marketer, the NYT said. It reported she had sway over Nvidia's marketing and communications, joined quarterly executive meetings and regularly presented to the board.

She also pushed to use "Toy Jensen", a cartoon version of her father, more widely. The paper said she helped bring in crisis communications firm Heller in May 2025 to manage the family's public image.

Allegations Of A Difficult Style

More than a dozen current and former employees, speaking anonymously, told the NYT she was known for her temper. They said she yelled at executives, including Jay Puri, who left months later, and Ian Buck, now seen as a possible permanent CEO.

Three people said HR made her attend weekly coaching sessions on management style. Employees estimated that over a dozen key executives left because of her.

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Equation With Kress

The paper reported Madison had clashed with Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer and now interim CEO, over robotics investments and data centre deals that Caprez wanted.

Kress must now decide how much power Madison keeps and what to do about Spencer and Caprez. The report said executives are worried about conflicted loyalties, particularly as supporters campaign to reinstate Jensen Huang.

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