Jubilant Pharmova's revenue grew 20.5% YoY, led by contract development manufacturing organisation sterile injectables, generics, and allergy, aided by growth in specialty pharma. Spokane Line 3 continues to ramp up strongly, reaching $20 million for the quarter closer to its guided run rate, while Line 4 to provide incremental growth from Q4 FY27. SPECT supply recovery and lower Montreal remediation costs to drive H2 FY27 margin and earnings recovery.

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Nirmal Bang Report

Nirmal Bang has maintained its Buy rating on Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 1,266 from Rs 1,261), and rolled forward its valuation to Sep-28E at 25 times price-to-earning, reflecting the improving earnings trajectory from SPECT normalisation, continued contract development manufacturing organisation ramp-up, and the upcoming contribution from Line 4.

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EBITDA margin fell to 10.1% in Q2 and the H1 average is 11.3%, against the management's mid-teens guide for H2. The brokerage expects recovery from three places:

SPECT supply from Montreal stabilising, a lower Montreal loss than the H1 run rate, and higher plant volumes in H2. Growth should show up in FY28 with Line 3 commercial revenue from H2FY28, Line 4 tech transfers from Q4FY27, the first PET sites becoming operational in Q3FY28, and two new diagnostic launches expected in H2FY28.

Key monitorables would be Montreal's regulatory progress, SPECT supply, and Line 4 commencement, with a slip in SPECT supply to push the margin recovery into FY28.

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Accordingly Nirmal Bang has cut its FY27 numbers on a higher-than-expected employee cost base due to the Line 3 ramp up, while we note that Q2 FY27 earnings continued their weak trajectory due to continued Radiopharma supply unavailability/Montreal remediation; the brokerage expects EBITDA margins to recover around mid-teens in H2.

Nirmal Bang believes the FY28 ramp-up in Line 3, Line 4, and the PET network, together with SPECT normalisation, gives enough visibility for stronger earnings.

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