Jeena Sikho Lifecare Managing Director Manish Grover said on the company's Q2 FY27 earnings call that he has held a Mahamrityunjay prayer at his office to hasten the launch of the government's Ayushman scheme for Ayurvedic treatment.

"I have even roped in God to get it started," he told analysts, adding that the proposal is ready, rates are final, and "only the day is awaited".

Grover said the company had expected the scheme before December, but it has not come. Rates of Rs 8,400-9,400 have been finalised, he said, and the scheme would end the company's occupancy problem.

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Jeena Sikho aims to reach 7,000-10,000 beds in three to five years, and he said that could happen in two if the scheme is launched. The company has 62 hospitals with about 2,424 operational beds.

The call came after a weak quarter. Revenue rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 235 crore, but EBITDA margin fell to 31% from 48% a year earlier and 41% in Q1. EBITDA was Rs 72 crore and profit after tax Rs 36 crore. Chief Financial Officer Nanak Chand said operating expenses rose 83%, with advertising spend at Rs 34 crore against Rs 21 crore in Q1.

Grover admitted the company's experiments had gone wrong. Rates were cut at small hospitals, patients were shifted from inpatient stays to day care, and low-return e-commerce products were pushed, which lowered ticket size.

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Analysts pointed to a fall in revenue per patient to around Rs 7,400 from Rs 8,400. He said the company wants to restore it to Rs 8,200-8,300 over two to three quarters.

On guidance, Grover said growth of 20-25% remains achievable and EBITDA margin would be held at 35-40% from Q4. He conceded that a profit of Rs 300 crore is now "very difficult" and said he would try for Rs 250 crore. He projected 25-30% growth next year.

On government business, Grover said payments were stuck earlier, forcing provisions. A new government portal, 2.0, has gone live after Diwali, with payments in two to four months. He said such business would be capped at 15% of revenue.

Two 150-bed hospitals, in Lucknow and Ahmedabad, are due in December-January, taking operational beds to 2,900-3,000 by March 31. A 108-room wellness resort in Manali will start charging rent from December 15. A board meeting this week will discuss acquisitions and a possible buyback, he said.

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