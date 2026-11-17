Following September-quarter earnings, HDFC Securities has maintained its ratings on eight stocks across EMS, capital goods, precision engineering, footwear, real estate and construction sector including ABB India, Kaynes Technology, Cummins India, KNR Constructions, Relaxo Footwear, J Kumar Infra, and Ahluwalia Contracts. The brokerage's latest assessment reflects a mixed earnings season, with improving business momentum, margin expansion, volume growth and execution visibility supporting select companies, while elevated operating costs, competitive pressures, demand challenges and execution delays remain key concerns for others.

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Following September-quarter earnings, HDFC Securities has maintained its ratings on eight stocks across EMS, capital goods, precision engineering, footwear, real estate and construction sector including ABB India, Kaynes Technology, Cummins India, KNR Constructions, Relaxo Footwear, J Kumar Infra, and Ahluwalia Contracts.

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The brokerage's latest assessment reflects a mixed earnings season, with improving business momentum, margin expansion, volume growth and execution visibility supporting select companies, while elevated operating costs, competitive pressures, demand challenges and execution delays remain key concerns for others.

HDFC Securities sees the highest potential upside in KNR Construction with about 47% upside potential followed by J Kumar with 41% and Cummins India with 40%.

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Stock wise Target Prices

ABB India: Maintained Add rating; target price increased to Rs 7,306, up from Rs 7,094) following strong order inflows and better-than-expected margin recovery.

Cummins India: Maintained Buy rating; TP cut to Rs 5,942 (down from Rs 7,177) due to commodity headwinds and reduced valuation multiple (to 54x).

Indo-MIM: Maintained Buy rating; TP increased to Rs 1,501 (up from Rs 1,407) reflecting strong growth optionality in next-gen innovations.

Kaynes Technology: Maintained Reduce rating; TP cut to Rs 2,580 (down from Rs 3,270) due to weak Q2 margins and semiconductor stake dilution.

Relaxo Footwears: Maintained Add rating; TP cut to Rs 380 (down from Rs 400) amid near-term margin pressures.

Ahluwalia Contracts: Maintained Add rating; TP cut to Rs 656 (down from Rs 764) on margin headwinds.

J Kumar Infraprojects: Maintained Add rating; TP kept stable at Rs 614 on robust pipeline.

KNR Constructions: Maintained Buy rating; TP increased to Rs 158 (up from Rs 155) on improved execution.

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