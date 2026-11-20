Dhanush starrer OM: Operation Mole has now been dropped by Anand Cinemas in Tamil Nadu from its screening lineup, while Ramayana continues to run four shows daily in 3D. The development comes a day after the Dhanush starrer arrived in theatres.

Anand Cinemas made the announcement through a post on X. "Unfortunately, our negotiations regarding #OM did not work out, and we have decided not to release the film," they stated.

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A comment under the X post calling out Anand Cinemas on the announcement stated that, "Dai...Your tactics to put pressure producers and distributors on release time will not work every time.....Remember This time you have Ramayana but every time you will not have that luxury..."

Anand Cinemas responded to the comment stating that, "It's not about tactics or pressure. When we're asked to pay 5% more than other screens in the TTK area, we have every right to question it. We tried to resolve it amicably, but fair terms matter. This isn't about having #Ramayana 3D as a backup; it's about standing by what's right."

Their response conveyed the reason for the removal of the film from its screening lineup. Anand Cinemas stated that it had attempted to resolve the matter so that the film could release in their screens but insisted that fair commercial terms were important, and that when negotiations failed to reach said fair terms, the exhibitor took the decision to not screen OM: Chapter 1.

The exhibitor maintained that its decision was about standing by what it considered fair terms rather than using one film to negotiate against another, rejecting the suggestion that retaining Ramayana 3D was intended as a backup option after dropping OM.

About OM: Chapter 1

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM stars Dhanush alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. The action thriller follows a Special Task Force operation targeting a red sandalwood smuggling network across the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu border. The film was scheduled to release on November 20, 2026, after its original October 16 release date was postponed.

About Ramayana 3D at Anand Cinemas

While OM will not be part of its screening lineup, Anand Cinemas has confirmed that Ramayana 3D will continue with four shows every day throughout the week.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash in a prominent role. The mythological epic arrived in theatres on November 5, 2026.

Anand Cinemas' clarification places the spotlight on the commercial disagreement between exhibitors and the film's distribution stakeholders. With OM beginning its theatrical run and Ramayana continuing its screenings, the coming days will offer a clearer picture of audience demand for both films.

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