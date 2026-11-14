After Marriage With Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Takes Break From Work Till January 2027? What We Know

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly taking a much-deserved break from his hectic work schedule following his wedding to businesswoman Kavya Maran. The composer, who recently tied the knot with Kavya in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Greece, is expected to stay away from professional commitments until January 2027.

Reports suggest that he may resume work next year with Kamal Haasan's upcoming film, Sandiyar.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Also Read: OM Trailer: Dhanush, Mammootty And Sai Pallavi Promise An Intense Action Thriller Inspired By True Events

Anirudh Ravichander To Take A Break From Work Until January 2027?

According to a report by Tamil platform Valai Pechu, Anirudh has stopped accepting new projects after October and is likely to remain away from work for the next couple of months. The composer is expected to resume his professional commitments in January 2027.

His first project after the break is reportedly going to be Kamal Haasan's Sandiyar. The makers are also expected to begin its next shooting schedule around the same time. Anirudh has not made any official announcement regarding his work break.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's Wedding

Anirudh and Kavya got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. The couple had a unique ceremony as they followed the Self-Respect Marriage tradition.

DMK leader T R B Rajaa later confirmed the unique ceremony. He shared, “Kavya and Anirudh garlanded each other. Thalaivar handed over a chain to Kavya and Superstar handed over a chain to Anirudh. The bride and groom exchanged chains and an union of hearts was blessed by their friends and family.”

After their unique wedding, the newlyweds are expected to host a grand reception on November 21.

Also Read: Stunning Chandelier To Fairytale-Themed Kids' Bedroom: Inside Mahhi Vij's Mumbai Home

What Is A Self-Respect Marriage?

A Self-Respect Marriage, or Suyamariyathai Thirumanam, was founded by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. It is a form of marriage that emerged from the Self-Respect Movement. The ceremony became legally accepted in Tamil Nadu in 1967.

In this type of wedding, a Hindu couple can solemnise the marriage without a priest or traditional rituals such as saptapadi. The bride and groom can declare that they accept each other as husband and wife, and exchange garlands or rings, in the presence of relatives, friends or others.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.