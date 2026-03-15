After Controversy, Red-Blue Flashing Lights Removed From Mumbai Mayor's Car

The BMC said on Sunday it had removed red and blue flashing lights from the official vehicle of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde amid a controversy over the alleged illegality and accusations of promoting “VIP culture”.

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said similar lights have also been taken off the vehicles allotted to civic office-bearers.

Tawde was provided with a multi-purpose vehicle after assuming charge as Mumbai mayor last month, becoming the second BJP corporator to occupy the prestigious post in 44 years. The MPV had red and blue flashing lights fitted on it.

According to the statement, the BMC took the action after it came to the administration's notice that some of its vehicles had flashing lights installed. It also shared a photograph of Tawde's official car without the flashing lights.

BMC officials said the blue-red flashing lights, generally installed on police and other emergency vehicles, on the mayor's car were removed earlier this week, a day after some social media users raised questions about them.

“Does the police have a licence to turn on red and blue lights on the Mumbai mayor's vehicle?” asked X user @shivsainik007 in a post on March 11.

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More social media users weighed in, criticising the use of the lights.

“Clarification please. Does the Mumbai mayor's car have permission to use red-blue lights? Even the accompanying security vehicle has a red-blue light on top. Why are these lights being used?” wrote ‘We Work Foundation' (@weworkngo) on X.

RTI activist Anil Galgali claimed that “unauthorised use of red and yellow lights” was being made on the mayor's official as well as escort vehicles.

As per instructions issued by the Centre, the use of such lights has been restricted and is permissible only for specific emergency services, Galgali said, adding that the matter should be taken seriously and necessary action should be taken immediately.

The Opposition also targeted Tawde, alleging that "VIP culture" had resurfaced after the BJP came to power in the BMC.

“Could you not resist the temptation of the red beacon?” questioned opposition leader and ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Responding to the controversy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that upon inquiry, he found the red light was not mounted on the roof of the vehicle but on the bonnet, and that Tawde was being unfairly targeted.

“There is no fault of the mayor in this. It is our earlier decision that no one in the state should use the red light. The mayor is also aware of this. They are trying to target her without any reason,” Fadnavis said.

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According to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau on April 19, 2017, the Centre had decided to amend the Motor Vehicles Rules to end the use of red or any coloured beacon by all, including the President, Vice-President and the Prime Minister.

“Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted after the decision.

The move followed a December 2013 ruling of the Supreme Court seeking to restrict the use of red beacons and curb “VIP culture”.

Under Section 108 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, state governments can grant permission for the use of red or amber beacons on official vehicles of certain VIPs, VVIPs and government officials.

In December 2013, the Maharashtra government had pruned the list of posts entitled to use beacons and published a revised list in 2014 on the directive of the Supreme Court.

The Mumbai mayor is not entitled to use any beacon as per the list published, though prior to it, the mayor's car was allowed to use an amber beacon.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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