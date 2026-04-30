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Gold Price Today: Did MCX Rates Rise Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions?

MCX gold May futures contract rose 0.34% to Rs 1,47,950 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver May futures were 0.44% higher at Rs 2,34,228 per kg.

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Gold Price Today: Did MCX Rates Rise Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions?

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate opened higher on India's MCX on Thursday, April 30 as tensions between US-Iran escalate, while US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged.

At 9:09 am on Thursday, the MCX gold May futures contract rose 0.34%  to Rs 1,47,950 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver May futures were 0.44% higher at Rs 2,34,228 per kg.

On Wednesday, the MCX gold May futures closed flat at  Rs 1,47,555 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver May futures ended 0.15% lower to Rs 2,32,851 per kg.

Globally, gold recovered after a three-day loss, as some dip buying emerged despite a  split Federal Reserve decision to keep US interest rates steady. The precioys metal  rose up to 0.7% to above $4,580 an ounce, having fallen 3.4% over the previous three sessions, Bloomberg reported.

The Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady was expected, with a split dissent from several policymakers, who objected to language in the post-meeting statement that suggested the central bank would eventually resume lowering rates.

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