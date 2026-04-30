CISCE Results 2026: ICSE & ISC Results To Be Declared At 11 AM — Here's How To Check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is set to announce the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for 2026 on April 30. According to the announcement, the CISCE results for 10th and 12th grades will be made public at 11 AM. Students will be able to access their ICSE and ISC results for 2026 through the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org, as well as via DigiLocker.

To get their ICSE 10th and ISC 12th mark sheets, students will need their login information, including UID, index number, and captcha code. This year, the ICSE Class 10 examinations took place from Feb. 17 to March 30, whereas the ISC Class 12 exams began on Feb. 12 and wrapped up on April 6.

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ICSE results 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, cisce.org.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the ‘Results' section and choose either ‘ISC Board Exam Results 2026' or ‘ICSE Board Exam Results 2026'.

Step 3: Now input your roll number along with any other necessary details.

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 5: The CISCE Class 12 Result 2026 or CISCE Class 10 Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the CISCE Result 2026 and print a copy for future reference.

ALSO READ: MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT: Check Direct Link To Access Mizoram Board Class 12th Result @mbse.edu.in

The ISC Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted between Feb. 12 to April 6, 2026, across two sessions: Morning and afternoon. In 2025, about 99,551 students participated in the ISC examination. CISCE has not disclosed the precise number of ISC 2026 candidates prior to the announcement of results.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) confirmed the cancellation of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations scheduled at all locations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The suspension of Classes 10 and 12 is a response to the ongoing security concerns in the Middle East.

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