Is Convenience Worth The Price? Rs 350 Urban Company Haircut Compared To Rs 60 Salon Visit Sparks Debate

In India's rapidly expanding app industry, a conversation about the true cost of convenience has been triggered by a social media post that went viral. The argument started when an X user described how a straightforward haircut experience caused him to reconsider the importance of doorstep services provided by companies like Urban Company, Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit.

After recently relocating to a new neighbourhood, the user described using Urban Company to book a haircut for about Rs 350. He opted for the ease of having a barber come to his house because he was unsure of local possibilities and didn't want to travel, as per a report.

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But when the service technician called to report that his two-wheeler had broken down and that he would be several hours late, things took an unexpected turn. The user thought about cancelling the appointment because he wouldn't be accessible later in the day and made the decision to look for another option.

The Cost of Convenience in India



Booked an Urban Company haircut ~ ₹350.



Not my usual thing…don't love the idea of a makeshift salon setup in my living room, but I'd just moved to a new area and the nearest barbershop on Google Maps was 1.5km away. Didn't feel like making the… — Anirudh Kejriwal (@AnirudhKejriwal) June 13, 2026

The post claims that he had previously missed a little neighbourhood hairdresser that was tucked away between two stores close to his building. He spent just Rs 60 for a clean and satisfying haircut in a matter of minutes, and he was back home in less than 20 minutes.

In retrospect, the user saw that the extra Rs 300 he would have paid via the app was effectively the price of convenience rather than the actual cost of the haircut. He claimed that while the expertise level and calibre of work might be equivalent, affordable neighbourhood providers and pricey app-based services frequently provide results that are similar in India.

The post went on to say that websites like Urban Company, Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit don't always offer better products. Rather, their greatest benefit is that they eliminate the hassle of locating a service, travelling to it, or handling logistics. Convenience, according to the user, is the main selling point since consumers frequently pay for time savings and headache avoidance rather than a substantially different service.

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According to one user, they frequently use Urban Company for haircuts since it saves them from having to spend hours travelling to and waiting in crowded salons. The user acknowledged that convenience is what they are paying for, but said that the option to arrange a service at home makes the price worthwhile.

The cost of the haircut shouldn't be the only topic of discussion, according to another commentator. Rather, they claimed that clients are also paying for the convenience of having services delivered right to their home, as well as time and effort savings. The user went on to say that some platform professionals might have had specialised grooming and styling training.

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