Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon? DigiLocker Shares Big Update On MSBSHSE Class 12 Results

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the Class 12th (HSC) results for 2026 soon on its official website, mahahsscboard.in. The board has assured that the results will be available on both its official site and DigiLocker to facilitate easier access and prevent server overload during high-traffic times.

Students have been eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. Amid the excitement, DigiLocker has shared an important update hinting that the results will be out soon.

Generally when any announcement is made via the official handles of DigiLocker, the results are expected to be out within a few days from the announcement.

Once the results are announced, students can retrieve their digital marksheets via DigiLocker. To download the marksheet, candidates must log in using their mobile number linked to their Aadhaar.

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MSBSHSE Class 12 Results 2026: Follow these steps to check your results

Step 1. Visit the official MSBSHSE results portal, mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2. Click on the “HSC Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter your roll number or seat number along with the necessary credentials.

Step 4. Submit the information to check your result.

Step 5. Download and print the provisional marksheet for reference.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2026: Follow this guide to check & download via DigiLocker

Step 1: Access DigiLocker using the mobile number associated with your Aadhaar.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” category.

Step 3: Choose the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from the options provided.

Step 4: Input your exam seat number along with your mother's name exactly as it appears on the hall ticket.

Step 5: Click on “Retrieve Document” to see your marks sheet.

Step 6: Download or store the digital marksheet for future reference.

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Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 Highlights: Previous years passing percentage

During a press briefing, MSBSHSE representatives announced on May 13, 2025, that the total pass rate achieved is 94.10 per cent. In addition, girls excelled over boys, boasting a pass rate of 96.14 per cent compared to 92.31 per cent, officials noted.

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